Aaron Finch hints ICC T20 WC postponement ahead of ICC executive meet

Australia’s limited-over skipper hinted the possibility of ICC T20 World Cup being postponed in the wake of pandemic.

The ICC T20 WC is scheduled to be played in Australia in October but Finch believes the multi-national event could be postponed depending upon the situation.

"I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told Australian radio station SEN.

"But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that's with crowds or not, I don't think that makes any difference to the players. We played one ODI against New Zealand with no crowd (and it) was really strange for first four or five overs, but then you got into your work,” he added





"I think we might have to get a little bit creative with how we do that (as part of a new-look schedule). Whether that's setting up and playing two Test matches in one hub or something like that."Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has also said that Australia is committed to hosting the World Cup this year as planned, but added officials would take government advice before making a call.

Earlier, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had stated that Australia and India can swap hosting rights if the conditions improve in his home nation. He had pointed towards the travel ban for foreigners imposed by Australian government till September 30.

"At the moment, as we all know, Australia has barred foreigners from entering the country till the 30th of September. The tournament is starting from mid-October or the 3rd week of October, so it's looking a bit difficult at the moment," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

"If it can be done... next year's T20 World Cup is in India. If it can be done... where India and Australia come to an agreement... In case the curve in India flattens out and India and Australia swap... so the T20 World Cup is in India in October-November this year and Australia in October-November next year, then it can happen."



