Dhoni a 'shy guy', started opening up after 2008 Sydney Test: Harbhajan

-
ALSO READ
Harbhajan recalls 2001 Eden Gardens Test, says Australians are 'bad losers'
Australia secures $50 million loan as safety cover for India Tests: Report
Adelaide hotel could be offered to India as self-isolation centre: Report
Srikkanth feels Rahul, Pant can edge out Dhoni for ICC T20 WC selection
MS Dhoni removed from BCCI annual contract; can he still play for India?
-
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said that MS Dhoni was a shy person when he joined the team and started opening up after the 2008 Sydney Test against Australia.
Harbhajan was doing an Instagram Live Session on the official handle of Chennai Super Kings and it was then that the spinner was asked to name his favourite memories with Dhoni.
Answering the question, Harbhajan replied: "We have played a lot of cricket together, we have done tours to probably all the countries, MS Dhoni was a very shy guy, he never used to come to our rooms, he was a very quiet guy, in the 2008 series against Australia, the Sydney Test brought the team together, from that time onwards, he started opening up".
"He was a young guy in the team, he was the captain but still he was very shy, he used to give suggestions, but he allowed everyone to do their thing, he is still the same, he gives everyone all the freedom, this is probably something people should learn from him, you should give space to bowlers," he added.
Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.
Felt strange wearing the CSK jersey at first: Harbhajan
Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh said that it was strange to put on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey for the first time. Harbhajan joined CSK in 2018 after spending nearly a decade at Mumbai Indians with whom he won the Indian Premier League three times.
MI used to compete regularly with CSK for top honours in the league and Harbhajan said that matches between the two sides were like India-Pakistan encounters.
"First time, it was very strange. I was like 'what is this? Is this a dream?' Whenever we played against CSK, it was like India-Pakistan, it was a tough game. Then suddenly, I was not wearing blue and wearing yellow was difficult. It was very difficult to get used to," he said in an Instagram Live interaction with CSK.
"Luckily, we played our first match against Mumbai. I was like, 'it was good we got over this match early'. Throughout the first season, it was difficult. After that, we won the trophy. The second season was better," he said.
The 39-year-old won the 2018 title with CSK before losing to MI in the final in 2019. At CSK, he was reunited with his Indian teammate MS Dhoni. The pair were part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup.