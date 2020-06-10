Doping charges: Nada bans basketball player Amritpal, boxer Neeraj Phogat

The National Anti- Agency (Nada) might have suspended player Amritpal Singh, boxer Neeraj Phogat and shooter Sharvan Kumar for alleged consumption of banned substances, suggested a Times of India report on Wednesday.

has yet to officially announce its decision, but Amritpal Singh, the only Indian to have played in Australia's National League (NBL), is learnt to have accepted a provisional suspension effective from May 19, for allegedly consuming terbutaline.

Amritpal Singh’s career

Amritpal Singh, who made his debut for India at FIBA Asia Championship in 2011, has been a regular member of the team since. At the 2016 FIBA Asia Challenge in Iran, Singh averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per game. He was signed by Sydney Kings for the 2017-18 NBL season.

Neeraj Phogat

Neeraj Phogat, a woman pugilist from Haryana who competes in the 57 kg category, is reported to have been banned by for a maximum period of four years. She had been put on a provisional suspension after testing positive for performance-enhancing, muscle-building drug Ligandrol on December 2, 2019.





On December 5, 2019, the Authority of India (SAI) had dropped Phogat from its Target for Podium Scheme (TOPS). "Boxer Neeraj Phogat has also been excluded from the TOPS scheme due to her provisional suspension by Nada," the SAI had said in a statement.

Neeraj Phogat’s career

Neeraj Phogat made headlines last year when she beat two renowned players of the game — Sonia Chahal and Manisha Moun — in Indian Open on May 25, 2019. She had also won a bronze at the Strandja Memorial tournament in Bulgaria.

Sharvan Kumar

Sharvan Kumar, according to the Times of India report, has been provisionally suspended by Nada for taking the banned substance propranolol. He is said to have been tested on February 5, 2020, during the senior national selection trials in Thiruvananthpuram, and accepted the provisional suspension on May 22.

Sharvan Kumar’s career

Sharvan Kumar, who competes in men's 10-metre air-pistol shooting event, made headlines when he broke Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary's world record during national selection trials in July, 2019. He is a junior and youth national champion.