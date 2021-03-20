ECB in talks with BCCI, no update yet: Mandhana on playing in The Hundred

-
-
India T20I vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Friday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in talks and will look to find a way for India's women players to play in The Hundred.
"I think ECB is in talks with BCCI but we don't have an update yet. It will highly be depending upon the schedule teams have because our first priority will be India matches. BCCI and ECB are working towards it and let's hope to hear something out around Hundred from them soon," Mandhana said in a virtual press conference ahead of the T20I series opener against South Africa.
Coming to the T20I series against South Africa, when asked if she will continue to open with Shafali Verma, the senior pro said: "As of now, we both together have had good partnerships in last two years so we are looking at the same combination."
Mandhana further said it will be easier for spinners to focus on the right areas in the 20-over game as they have to bowl less overs. "Spinners are our biggest strength for the longest of the time. India has done well in a couple of years thanks to the spinners. I think in the T20Is with four overs, it will be easier for them to focus on just 24 balls rather than 60 balls," Mandhana said.
The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the opening game due to the hip injury she sustained during the final ODI of the five-match series.
