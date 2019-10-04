JUST IN
Elgar, de Kock put up a brave front as SA trails India by 117 runs on Day 3

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam 

South Africa were 385 for eight in their first innings in reply to India's 502 for seven declared in the opening Test in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Opener Dean Elgar made 160, while Quinton de Kock scored 111 for South Africa.

South Africa are still trailing India by 117 runs with two wickets in hand.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 502 for 7 declared in 136 overs.

South Africa 1st innings: 385 for 8 in 118 overs. (Dean Elgar 160, Quinton de Kock 111, Faf Du Plessis 55; R Ashwin 5/128).
