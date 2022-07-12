ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of the Oval, London

The English team after the victory in the last T20I will be looking to carry on that momentum in the longer format of the game- the ODIs. Jos Buttler, the English captain will be leading the team in full capacity of the captain for the first time and hence, it would be interesting to see his approach as well as his form, which has been on the downward recently.

In the ODIs though, Buttler was in prolific form against the Netherlands and so was England. Now, however, the opposition is far stronger and better equipped to battle the three lions.

ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Pitch Report

The Oval has been a high-scoring venue off late even in the ODIs. In general, most grounds in England have been transformed into high-scoring ones for white-ball cricket.

Oval is no different. Since the 2019 World Cup, only one match has been played at this venue in which England decimated Sri Lanka by eight wickets. But if the batters of both sides apply themselves, it is going to be a great encounter between bat and ball.

Eng vs Ind 1st ODI, Kennington Oval, London Weather Report

There are only 1-2% chances of rainfall in the evening during the match timing of 1300 hrs to 2000 hrs. The humidity will remain mostly below 50% and the temperature will hover between 29 to 27 Degree Celcius.

ENG vs IND 1st ODI Live Streaming

The first ODI match would start at 05:30 pm IST at Kennington Oval in London, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

