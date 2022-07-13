ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Lord's, London

The English team, after being bowled out for a meagre 110 in the first ODI at the Oval, would be aiming to come back in the second ODI which is scheduled for July 14 at Lord’s in London.

Players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes who made a comeback into the limited-overs side after missing out on the T20I series, performed very badly. Jos Buttler, the English captain would be hoping that they come out all guns blazing in the second game.

ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s has always supported swing bowlers and the weather with low temperatures only helps that cause. So for this match too the wicket will help the bowlers. Since the World Cup, only one game has taken place here in which England beat Pakistan by 52 runs.



Eng vs Ind 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London Weather Report

The weather is going to remain mostly sunny and the temperature will remain in the lower twenties helping the bowler to get some sort of swing. The humidity will be below 40%.

ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Live Streaming

The second ODI match would start at 05:30 pm IST at Lord’s in London, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

