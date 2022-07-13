ENG vs IND 2nd ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Lord's, London

-
The English team, after being bowled out for a meagre 110 in the first ODI at the Oval, would be aiming to come back in the second ODI which is scheduled for July 14 at Lord’s in London.
Players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes who made a comeback into the limited-overs side after missing out on the T20I series, performed very badly. Jos Buttler, the English captain would be hoping that they come out all guns blazing in the second game.
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Pitch Report
The pitch at Lord’s has always supported swing bowlers and the weather with low temperatures only helps that cause. So for this match too the wicket will help the bowlers. Since the World Cup, only one game has taken place here in which England beat Pakistan by 52 runs.
Eng vs Ind 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London Weather Report
The weather is going to remain mostly sunny and the temperature will remain in the lower twenties helping the bowler to get some sort of swing. The humidity will be below 40%.
ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Live Streaming
The second ODI match would start at 05:30 pm IST at Lord’s in London, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
When and Where would the ENG vs IND 2nd ODI occur?
The second ODI match between India and England would begin at 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 12:00 pm GMT on July 14, 2022, at Lord’s in London, United Kingdom.
Where can people watch England vs India 2nd ODI Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Jos Buttler’s England take on Rohit Sharma’s India Live and Exclusive on Sony Ten Sports on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs England match can be Live Streamed on Sony LIV and its website.
