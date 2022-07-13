ENG vs IND 2nd ODI Preview: India chase series win, England a comeback

If described in terms of a street fight, India gave England no chance in the first ODI at the Oval in London on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The men in blue landed punch after punch, leaving no time to recover for the hosts. Now, heading into the second game, which is just a few miles away at the Lord’s, the English team would hope to make a comeback in the three-match series.

The Indian team, on the other hand, will be looking for another opportunity to showcase their mettle in foreign conditions and humiliate the English on their turf. Beating the English in both the T20I and the ODI series, especially when England is considered one of the top white ball units, is a rare joy in bilateral cricket.

What's at stake?

The entire series is at stake, as a loss in this game would mean that England would lose yet another series to India in limited-overs. Last week, the English were already beaten 2-1 in the T20I series.

Who will be the two key players for both teams?

Rohit Sharma

India's skipper's aggression while batting in the first match on Tuesday, July 222, had not been seen for a long time. He was pulling the ball hard, slicing them nicely through the backaward point and his cover drives felt pleasing to the eye. His knock of 78 in just 56 balls was a masterclass, and that’s why he has become India’s biggest asset with the bat.

Jos Buttler

During a dismal performance by his team, English captain was the only shining light and even when he got out, it was on a shot that could have easily gone for a six. His 32-ball 30 looked free-flowing till the time he was in the middle. Therefore, if he gets support from the other end, Indian bowlers might have to face the fury.

Jasprit Bumarah vs Joe Root: Battle to watch out for

delivered a fine spell as he achieved his career-best figures of 6-19 in the first ODI on Tuesday. It was during that spell that Joe Root, a man in the form of his life, was forced to nick a ball going away from the body. The Englishman would now be itching to get another chance to prove his worth against Bumrah, who is arguably the best bowler in the world right now. Thus the battle between Root and Bumrah will be a battle to watch out for.

Possible playing elevens of both the teams

Since Virat Kohli is still unavailable for selection, in all probability, India will go with the same playing eleven that played the first ODI at the Oval. On the other hand, England wouldn’t want to change too many things either, so we might see an unchanged playing eleven from the hosts as well.

How will the pitch play?

At Lord’s, England has lost more matches than they have won in ODI cricket. The home side has a 25-27 win-loss record, while India has won three and lost four at the home of cricket. If weather permits, it could be a great clash between the two sides. The pitch at Lord’s has always been helping the fast bowlers to make it an even contest in this batting-friendly era.

Who holds the edge?

Undoubtedly, India holds the edge because of the form they have been in since the last four white-ball games. The men in blue would look to win this match and finish the series at Lord’s itself. Counting out England at Lord’s, however, is not ideal either.