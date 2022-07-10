ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Trent Bridge

England, having already lost the series, will be looking to at least win one match as face saviour. Therefore when Jos Buttler’s men take the ground at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, they will be playing for pride and to garner some confidence ahead of the three-match ODI series that begins on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Pitch Report

Trent Bridge has been a high-scoring wicket in the T20s over the last few years and it has been evident this year too in the ongoing T20 Blast. As has been the norm in this series, India like to bat first and England like to chase, there would be no surprise that the toss would once again prove irrelevant. If the English batters apply themselves well, we will be in for a high-scoring thriller.

Eng vs Ind 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Weather Report

The chances of precipitation are less than 5% between 1400 hrs to 1800 hrs local time. The temperature will also be higher than usual for England. It will range between 23 to 27 Degree Celcius. A southwestern breeze will blow across the ground with humidity ranging in the 40% zone to make playing and watching cricket a great affair.

ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Live Streaming

The third and final T20I match of the series would start at 07:00 pm IST at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

