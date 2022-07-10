ENG vs IND 3rd T20I Preview: England play for pride, India for clean-sweep

It has not been smooth sailing whatsoever for since he has got the reins of the English limited-overs side. Beaten in two T20Is against India is one thing, but being beaten so comprehensively, with margins of victory touching almost 50 runs in both the matches, marks for a horrendous showing from English batters, Buttler included.

Now, in the third and final T20I, Buttler and Co would look to arrest the free fall in their batting and try to put a better performance at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. More than just the pride, it will also be about getting back the belief in themselves that they can beat India and then take that confidence into the ODI series.

India on the other hand would look to extend their unbeaten run under Rohit Sharma's captaincy which now stands at 14-0. A victory in this match would clearly indicate the victory of the new Indian approach of going hard all the way in batting and then attacking from the first ball while bowling.

What's at stake?

For England, it is their pride that is at stake. They must redeem themselves to show to their fans that they are no pushovers and that the two T20Is prior to this one could have been exceptions. For India, it is their streak under Rohit's leadership. He has so far won 14 games out of 14 as India’s permanent T20I captain.

Who will be the two key players for both teams?

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been amazing in both games. Though he was not able to continue the magic with the bat in the second one but be it his bowling or fielding, he has been one notch above the rest for sure. So far, the Gujarat Titans skipper has scored 63 runs, which is the second-most for any batter in the series and has taken five wickets, again second-most for any bowler in the series.

Mooen Ali

What Hardik Pandya has successfully done for India, Moeen Ali has attempted to but failed in doing. He has scored 71 runs, but they have had no effect on the outcome of the game. He has taken two wickets in four overs that he has bowled as well. But the major difference between him and Pandya has been the outcome of the efforts. Moeen would surely look to make sure that this time around his efforts doesn’t go in vain.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Jos Buttler: Battle to watch out for

Once again, the battle to watch out for would be between Jos Buttler, the English captain and Bhuvneswar Kumar the Indian opening bowler. So far, Bhuvi has got the better of Buttler five times in 30 odd deliveries in international T20s. In the last two games too, the Meerut-born fast bowler was all over the English captain. It would be interesting to see what technique Buttler comes up with for this game.

Possible playing elevens of both the teams

The Indian team looks settled. Although Deepak Hooda deserves a place in the playing 11, till the time Kohli is there, it would be hard for him to get into the side. Other than that, the men in blue look like a well-oiled machine and hence no changes in their playing 11 are expected for this game.

As for England, Gleeson was a great entry in the last game. David Willey did well too, the problem is the non-performance of the likes of Buttler, Roy and Malan. These three must fire to make any sort of change in the result. The English team will also more or less remain the same.

How will the pitch play?

Trent Bridge is known for high scoring T20 games and the recent T20 Blast, England’s domestic T20 tournament was a witness to that. Therefore, it could be a high-scoring thriller, only if the English batters apply themselves.

Who holds the edge?

Without any doubt, it is India with their brilliant performance in the last two games that hold the edge. England with all the talent that they possess, would look to win at least this game.