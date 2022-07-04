- TVS Motor may soon cross Rs 1,000-mark; chart strongly in favour of bulls
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 Live Updates: India look to set a target of 400
England vs India 5th Test Day 4 Live Updates: Catch stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian team take on Ben Stokes' England in the rescheduled fifth Test of the five-match Test series
Topics
India vs England | India tour of England | India cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant century against England in the fifth (rescheduled Test). Photo: (Twitter/BCCI)
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4 Live Updates
The Indian team have so far dominated all the three days of play and find themselves in a perfect position to press the charge upon hosts England when the fourth day of play begins in the fifth (rescheduled Test) of the five match series in which India lead 2-1.
Currently, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant are at the crease with a 50-run stand developed between them in only 91 balls. While Pujara is on 50 off 139 balls, Pant, the centurion from the last game, has quickly moved on to 30 off just 46 balls. India will begin day four at 125/3 with a lead of 257 runs, having gotten a 127-run lead courtesy of the first innings.
The Indian coaching staff led by head coach Rahul Dravid would be looking forward to a brisk inning from Pant and a solid one from Puara to get India a lead of up to 400 runs by the end of the second session so that his bowlers get four sessions to bowl England out and win the game outrightly.
England, recently being called the Bazball because of their fearless approach under coach Brendon McCullum whose nickname is Baz, will be looking to restrict India under 400 in the first two sessions itself and then try and win the game from thereon by chasing the target.
Also Read: ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah shines on a rain-marred day
India Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)
England Playing 11
Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
England vs India 5th Test Day 4 Live Updates: Catch stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian team take on Ben Stokes’ England in the rescheduled fifth Test of the five-match Test series, four of which match es happened in 2021 itself. The fifth Test begins at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
