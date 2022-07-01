- Petrol export duty: Will RIL shares fall more after Friday's 9% slide?
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates: Team India eye historic series win
England vs India 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates: Catch Team India take on Ben Stokes' England in the rescheduled 5th Test of the five-match Test series, 4 matches happened in 2021. Last one at Edgbaston
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
James Anderson celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli during the 2021 leg of the England vs India Test series. Photo: (Twitter/@englandcricket)
England vs India 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates
After a scintillating series against the English last summer where Virat Kohli's men pressured the home team and eked out two outstanding victories in four matches, the Indian team will now be looking to at least salvage a draw in the fifth rescheduled Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham to win the series.
The fifth match was supposed to be held at Old Trafford, but Covid cases in the Indian camp forced the team to withdraw from the match. Instead of giving up the game, the BCCI and ECB decided to hold it in 2022 when India was scheduled to tour England for a limited-overs
England vs India fifth Test Toss Timing and Details
England vs India fifth Test will begin at 03:00 pm IST and 10:30 am Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Jasprit Bumrah and his counterpart from England, Ben Stokes would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 02:30 pm IST and 10:00 am Local Time.
ENG vs IND 5th Test preview: India aims for a historic win at Edgbaston
Playing 11 of India and England
The England team already announced their playing 11 and hence it is only India’s playing 11 that one can predict. India is most likely to go with Cheteshwar Pujara as an opener and Hanuma Vihari as number three since Rohit Sharma is not available. Though Mayank Agarwal has been added to the side, it is highly unlikely that the would be put into the playing 11 straightaway.
England have gone with Zak Crawley as an opener once again even though he failed throughout the series against New Zealand last month. Ollie Pope will play number three while Sam Billings has replaced Ben Foakes as a wicket-keeper batter to make the English batting attack more threatening.
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
India Predicted Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj
England Playing 11
Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
ENG vs IND 5th Test Pitch Report
The pitches in England, especially in Test cricket have always supported swing fast bowling and this one at Edgbaston seems to be no different either. Of the last 10 games that have taken place at this ground, eight have given results while two have been closely fought draws. Thus, another result-oriented wicket is expected for this game.
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Pitch Report and Weather Update of Edgbaston Stadium
ENG vs IND 5th Test Edgbaston Weather Report
Rain showers will surely disturb the play as light rain is expected between 10 am to 11 am, local time, which also marks the start of the game. A similar drizzle is also expected at around 02:00 pm local time as well. Hence the first day of the fifth England vs India Test will remain a bit disturbed due to rain, while the temperatures will remain pleasant at below 20 degrees Celcius.
ENG vs IND 5th Test Live Streaming Details
The fifth Test match would start at 03:00 pm IST at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
England vs India 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates: Catch stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian team take on Ben Stokes’ England in the rescheduled fifth Test of the five-match Test series, four of which matches happened in 2021 itself. The fifth Test begins at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.
