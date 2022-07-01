ENG vs IND 5th Test: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

India led the five-match series against England 2-1 with one Test to go in Manchester in 2021. But as Covid would have it, most of its players got infected and the Virat Kohli-led team had to pull out in the middle. Now, after almost a year, the Indian team is back, but with a different captain (Rohit Sharma), but unfortunately, he got injured and will not be part of this fifth and final Test as Jasprit Byumrah, his deputy will try and lead India to a historic win.

The English on the other hand would be looking to make sure that they anyhow draw the series level. And to find the inspiration to do so, they don’t even have to move far as they just recently downed the reigning World Test Champions 3-0 at home.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and England would look like

The England team already announced their playing 11 and hence it is only India’s playing 11 that one can predict. India is most likely to go with Cheteshwar Pujara as an opener and Hanuma Vihari as number three since Rohit Sharma is not available. Though Mayank Agarwal has been added to the side, it is highly unlikely that the would be put into the playing 11 straightaway.

England have gone with Zak Crawley as an opener once again even though he failed throughout the series against New Zealand last month. Ollie Pope will play number three while Sam Billings has replaced Ben Foakes as a wicket-keeper batter to make the English batting attack more threatening.



India Predicted Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

England Playing 11

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

England vs India fifth Test Toss Timing and Details

England vs India fifth Test will begin at 03:00 pm IST and 10:30 am Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper and his counterpart from England, would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 02:30 pm IST and 10:00 am Local Time.

India Test Squad

Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna

England Test Squad

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Ben Foakes, Harry Brook, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton,