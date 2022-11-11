England beat India, will clash with Pakistan in final of T20 World Cup

India’s road up to the semi-finals of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup was lined by a series of close finishes. A common factor between all eventual victories was the form for most Indian bowlers. Even when defending low scoring batting performances, India’s bowling swung games in their team’s favour. Arshdeep Singh’s early wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s debilitating swing, and Shami’s muted but constant contribution in the middle overs, had made sure that opponents struggled to catch up to maintain run rates.

This was not the case in the semi-final between and at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. After won the toss and decided to bat first, yet another half century from and a fighting 63 off 33 from (4 fours and 5 sixes) brought India’s score to a respectable 168 at the loss of 6 wickets. Defending the target, India’s bowling failed play the role it has played so far.

English openers Alex Hales, and Jos Buttler ploughed through the target, smashing fours and sixes at will, and reaching 170 with the loss of no wickets and four overs to spare. Hales scored a blistering 86 of 43 balls, slamming 7 sixes and 4 fours. Buttler slammed 80 runs from 49 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes.

With the win, set up a clash against Pakistan in the finals on Sunday.