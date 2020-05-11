England Cricket Board working closely with govt to safely resume playing

-
-
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has stated that it is working closely with the government in order to churn out a plan to safely resume cricket amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
All cricketing activities in England have been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. And the ECB has already said that all professional cricket activities will remain suspended until July 1.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said that the lockdown will be in place atleast until June 1.
"ECB is aware of the government's announcement pertaining to the next steps of this crisis and we will continue to be led by their advice," ECB said in an official statement.
An update from ECB on the recreational game. pic.twitter.com/ZYtrcj7CmR— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) May 10, 2020
"While our recommendation to suspend all forms of recreational cricket remains in place at present, everyone across the sport is hoping that we will see cricket played across England and Wales this summer.
"We are working closely with the government to establish when and how it will be safe to resume play, and we look forward to sharing our plans as they progress," the cricket body added.
Over 30,000 people have lost their lives in England due to Covid-19 while more than 2 lakh people have been infected with the virus till date.
The entire cricket calendar across the world has come to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus pandemic with many series and tournaments, including the lucrative Indian Premier League, being suspended.
Rash's favourite wicket in an England shirt pic.twitter.com/Pu96JdNvq2— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 9, 2020
Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:
|Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
|Sports event
|Status
|Tokyo Olympics
|Postponed to 2021
|Cricket
|IPL 2020
|Cancelled till further notice
|India vs South Africa ODI series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI)
|Cancelled
|Pakistan Super League
|Suspended
|England vs Sri Lanka Test series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs Bangladesh Test series
|Postponed
|Pakistan tour of The Netherlands
|Postponed
|Australia tour of England (limited-over cricket)
|Postponed
|West Indies tour of England
|Postponed
|Archery
|World Cup in Shanghai
|Cancelled
|Badminton
|China masters
|Postponed
|German Open
|Cancelled
|Asian Championships
|Suspended
|India Open
|Suspended
|Swiss Open
|Suspended
|Malaysian Open
|Suspended
|Singapore Open
|Suspended
|Thomas and Uber Cup finals
|Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
|Tennis
|All AITA tournaments
|Cancelled
|BNP Paribas Open
|Cancelled
|Miami Open
|Cancelled
|Monte Carlo Masters
|Cancelled
|French Open
|Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
|Wimbledon 2020
|Cancelled
|Athletics
|World Indoor Championships Nanjing
|Postponed to March 2021
|Field Hockey
|India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup)
|Postponed
|FIH Pro League
|Suspended till June
|Basketball
|NBA
|Suspended
|Shooting
|New Delhi World Cup
|postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
|Boxing
|World Cup in Germany
|Cancelled
|Formula one
|Australian GP
|Cancelled
|Bahrain GP
|Postponed
|Vietnamese GP
|Postponed
|Chinese GP
|Postponed
|Monaco GP
|Cancelled
|Azerbaijan GP
|Postponed
|French GP
|Cancelled
|Football
|Champions League
|Suspended till further notice
|Europa League
|Suspended till further notice
|EPL and FA Cup
|Postponed till April 30
|Euro 2020
|Postponed to 2021
|Copa America
|postponed to 2021
|Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup
|Postponed