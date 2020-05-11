JUST IN
England Cricket Board working closely with govt to safely resume playing

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said that the lockdown will be in place at least until June 1

Lord's cricket ground. Photo: @HomeOfCricket
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has stated that it is working closely with the government in order to churn out a plan to safely resume cricket amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

All cricketing activities in England have been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. And the ECB has already said that all professional cricket activities will remain suspended until July 1.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said that the lockdown will be in place atleast until June 1.

"ECB is aware of the government's announcement pertaining to the next steps of this crisis and we will continue to be led by their advice," ECB said in an official statement.


"While our recommendation to suspend all forms of recreational cricket remains in place at present, everyone across the sport is hoping that we will see cricket played across England and Wales this summer.

"We are working closely with the government to establish when and how it will be safe to resume play, and we look forward to sharing our plans as they progress," the cricket body added.

Over 30,000 people have lost their lives in England due to Covid-19 while more than 2 lakh people have been infected with the virus till date.

The entire cricket calendar across the world has come to a grinding halt because of the coronavirus pandemic with many series and tournaments, including the lucrative Indian Premier League, being suspended.

Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:
  

Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
Sports event Status
Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021
Cricket
IPL 2020 Cancelled till further notice
India vs South Africa ODI series Cancelled
Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI) Cancelled
Pakistan Super League Suspended
England vs Sri Lanka Test series Cancelled
Australia vs Bangladesh Test series Postponed
Pakistan tour of The Netherlands Postponed
Australia tour of England (limited-over cricket) Postponed
West Indies tour of England  Postponed
Archery
World Cup in Shanghai Cancelled
Badminton
China masters Postponed
German Open Cancelled
Asian Championships Suspended
India Open Suspended
Swiss Open Suspended
Malaysian Open Suspended
Singapore Open Suspended
Thomas and Uber Cup finals Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
Tennis
All AITA tournaments Cancelled
BNP Paribas Open Cancelled
Miami Open Cancelled
Monte Carlo Masters Cancelled
French Open Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
Wimbledon 2020  Cancelled
Athletics
World Indoor Championships Nanjing Postponed to March 2021
Field Hockey
India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup) Postponed
FIH Pro League Suspended till June
Basketball
NBA Suspended
Shooting
New Delhi World Cup postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
Boxing
World Cup in Germany Cancelled
Formula one
Australian GP Cancelled
Bahrain GP Postponed
Vietnamese GP Postponed
Chinese GP Postponed
Monaco GP Cancelled
Azerbaijan GP Postponed
French GP Cancelled
Football
Champions League Suspended till further notice
Europa League Suspended till further notice
EPL and FA Cup Postponed till April 30
Euro 2020 Postponed to 2021
Copa America postponed to 2021
Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup  Postponed

First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 13:04 IST

