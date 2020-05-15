England cricket team to resume training under 'strict' rules from next week

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday has confirmed that the men's team will return to individual skills-based training, beginning from next week under "strict" protocols amid the pandemic.

England's cricketers will be handed a box of balls each only for their individual use and they can't apply saliva on them when they resume training next week ahead of the scheduled Test series against West Indies and Pakistan.

Here’s what ECB director said



“We should be able to get control of the environment so it's safer to go back to practise than it is to go to the supermarket. I'm not making light of this but there are risks every time you go outside the house," Ashley Giles, ECB director of cricket, was quoted by 'The Guardian'.

"We need to mitigate as many of the risks as we possibly can. At one venue guys may train individually but with the same coach a single coach for four or five bowlers.

"But with social distancing they shouldn't be close enough to pass anything on. It's essential we stick to these guidelines," said Giles.

"We hope we don't take another dip, which would put all of us back. (But) If we continue on this trajectory hopefully we will have the right conditions to play some Test cricket," Giles said.