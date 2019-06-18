JUST IN
Eng vs Afg LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Vince to replace Roy in Eng playing 11

Currently, England is on the fourth place with six points. On the other hand, Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the table with four losses. Check Eng vs Afg LIVE score, toss updates here

England cricket team
England cricket team. Photo: Reuters
In today’s match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), England cricket team would aim to build on its last victory while Afghanistan cricket team would look to register its first win when the two sides meet at Old Trafford in Manchester. England will enter their 5th world cup match with three wins and one loss from four games so far. Currently, the hosts sit on the fourth place with six points on 2019 CWC points table. On the other hand, Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the table with four losses in as many games. Talking about the England playing 11, James Vince will replace injured Jason Roy at the top of the batting order.

England vs Afghanistan world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream ENG vs AFG cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
