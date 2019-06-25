JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019 ENG vs AUS LIVE: Morgan & co eye resurgence at Lord's

Australia is at the second spot in ICC World Cup 2019 points table while England is at the fourth spot. Check LIVE commentary, toss update and scoreboard here

BS Web Team 

England's cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera
The Eoin Morgan-led England cricket team will look for resurgence as they face a tough challenge in Australia cricket team in the 32nd ICC World Cup 2019 match at Lord's in London on Tuesday. Australia is at the second spot in ICC World Cup 2019 points table while England is at the fourth spot

The toss will be crucial as teams batting first have won three of the last four games at Lord's.  Australia and England have faced each other in 7 matches in ICC Cricket World Cups. Out of these 7 games, Australia have won 5 and England have won 2 matches. The highest total posted by Australia is 342 runs while highest score posted by England is 247 in World Cup matches. The lowest total posted by England is 93 and the lowest total posted by Australia is 94.

England suffered a shock defeat against Sri Lanka in their last clash and the route to semi finals has suddenly become thorny for the side as they have to win against three of the strongest sides in the World Cup 2019 --Australia, India and New Zealand, in their remaining matches. For Aaron Finch-led Australia, the concerns are less as the batting and bowling line-up look formidable with David Warner and Mitchell Starc in prime form.

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 32: England vs Australia Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 25, 2019, Tuesday.

Place: Lord's, London

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 England vs Australia match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs Australia match will be available on Hotstar.

