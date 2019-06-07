Eng vs Ban Preview ICC CWC 2019: Can England recover after loss to Pak?

JUST IN
Sharing Dhoni's secrets with Australia? Naah, says CSK coach Mike Hussey
In head to head clash at World cups, Bangladesh are ahead of England by a margin of 2-1, they had also brought an end to England's 2015 World Cup campaign

BS Web Team 

England cricket team
England cricket team. Photo: Reuters

In match 12 of ICC World Cup 2019, England will take on Bangladesh, the team that brought an end to their 2015 campaign, as they look to recover from the loss against Pakistan in their second match of the tournament at Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff. England, touted as favourites for the ongoing World Cup, suffered a 14-run loss to Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday. Chasing 349, England suffered early jolts but Joe Root and Jos Buttler kept them in the hunt with brilliant centuries but Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir ensured Pakistan's victory with their precision bowling.

For Bangladesh, the bowlers have been in fine form but the batsmen are yet to shine. Bangladesh, who stunned South Africa in their tournament opener, failed to continue the same show and lost to New Zealand in their previous fixture. The bowlers were able to restrict New Zealand up to an extent but they did not have enough runs to defend.

At Cardiff, the pacers are likely to get help with conditions in their favour and if that happens, England are likely to reap the maximum benefits.

England are likely to retain Mark Wood and he can be extremely effective in early overs along with Jofra Archer. All eyes will be on England's batsmen as they would look to get back to scoring ways.

Overall, England will go as the favourites but Bangladesh hold enough talent to stun any opposition.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will expect his openers and the middle-order batsmen to shoulder some responsibility alongside Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in prime form and set a decent total against the famed England batting line-up which is capable of posting as well as chasing any given target.

In head to head clash, Bangladesh are ahead of England by a margin of 2-1

Bangladesh have in fact won both of the last two World Cup encounters between the two sides, including the famous win in 2015, when they sent England packing from the league stage of the World Cup.


World Cup head to head: England vs Bangladesh

Matches: 3, England won: 1, Bangladesh won: 2

Bangladesh had also won against England in the 2011 World Cup and England have to go as far back as 2007 to show a World Cup win against the vastly underrated Bangladesh.


England vs Bangladesh playing 11 prediction

England Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Bangladesh playing 11: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 12: England vs Bangladesh Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 8, 2019, Saturday.

Place: Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh match live streaming will be available on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs Bangladesh match will be available on Hotstar.



England vs Bangladesh Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 20:24 IST

