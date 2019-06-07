Eng vs Ban Preview ICC CWC 2019: Can England recover after loss to Pak?

In match 12 of ICC World Cup 2019, England will take on Bangladesh, the team that brought an end to their 2015 campaign, as they look to recover from the loss against Pakistan in their second match of the tournament at in Cardiff. England, touted as favourites for the ongoing World Cup, suffered a 14-run loss to Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday. Chasing 349, England suffered early jolts but and kept them in the hunt with brilliant centuries but and ensured Pakistan's victory with their precision bowling.

For Bangladesh, the bowlers have been in fine form but the batsmen are yet to shine. Bangladesh, who stunned South Africa in their tournament opener, failed to continue the same show and lost to New Zealand in their previous fixture. The bowlers were able to restrict New Zealand up to an extent but they did not have enough runs to defend.

At Cardiff, the pacers are likely to get help with conditions in their favour and if that happens, England are likely to reap the maximum benefits.

England are likely to retain Mark Wood and he can be extremely effective in early overs along with All eyes will be on England's batsmen as they would look to get back to scoring ways.

Overall, England will go as the favourites but Bangladesh hold enough talent to stun any opposition.

Bangladesh skipper will expect his openers and the middle-order batsmen to shoulder some responsibility alongside Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in prime form and set a decent total against the famed England batting line-up which is capable of posting as well as chasing any given target.

In head to head clash, Bangladesh are ahead of England by a margin of 2-1

Bangladesh have in fact won both of the last two World Cup encounters between the two sides, including the famous win in 2015, when they sent England packing from the league stage of the World Cup.

World Cup head to head: England vs Bangladesh

Matches: 3, England won: 1, Bangladesh won: 2

Bangladesh had also won against England in the 2011 World Cup and England have to go as far back as 2007 to show a World Cup win against the vastly underrated Bangladesh.

England vs prediction England Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Bangladesh playing 11: (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, (vc), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

