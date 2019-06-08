ENG vs BAN LIVE score cricket world cup 2019: Plunkett may replace Rashid
In head to head comparison, England have an advantage as they have won 16 out of 20 matches, while Bangladesh have won four. Check England vs Bangladesh LIVE score, toss updates, match commentary here
In today’s first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), England cricket team, led by Eoin Morgan will get back to winning ways, when they take on Mashrafe Mortaza’s Bangladesh cricket team at the Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff. On the other hand, Bengal Tigers will look to complete a hattrick of victories against England in the World Cup. Bangladesh defeated England in the 2011 and 2015 world cups, but England changed their approach in 50-over cricket after 2015 world cup debacle. Talking about the playing 11, England may bring in Liam Plunkett in place of Adil Rashid, while Bangaldesh in most likely will go with the same playing 11 that they fielded against New Zealand. In overall head to head comparison, England have an advantage as they have won 16 out of 20 matches, while Bangladesh have won just four.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 12: ENG vs BAN LIVE streaming
England vs Bangladesh world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream ENG vs BAN cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
