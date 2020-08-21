- Kamath committee recommendations will be out by September 6: RBI Governor
Pak vs Eng Live, 3rd Test: Pakistan's 10-year undefeated run under threat
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England second test will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 3:30 pm IST. Check England vs Pakistan Live match and Southampton weather updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. the weather forecast for third Test is not encouraging as rain is expected almost every day. Photo: @TheRealPCB
England cricket team would be eyeing a series win, when Joe Root led side will take on Pakistan in third and final Test at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton today. Pakistan heads into the final test facing a first series defeat against England in 10 years. The visitors are 0-1 down in a three-match series after a three-wicket drubbing in the first Test at Old Trafford while the second Test ended in a draw due to inclement Southampton weather.
Southampton weather updates: Meanwhile, the weather forecast for third Test is not encouraging as rain is expected almost every day. However, England and Wales Cricket Board has approved flexible start time for third test. This may come as a rescue as majority of time lost in second Test was due to bad light.
England vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England second test will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 3:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for latest on Southampton weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…
