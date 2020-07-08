JUST IN
Eng vs WI, 1st Test Live score: International cricket returns today

England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Check England vs West Indies live score, playing 11 and toss updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Ageas Bowl stadium, Southampton. Photo: @ICC
England vs West Indies Live score updates: International cricket returns today when England lock horns with West Indies in 1st test of three-match series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The three-match series will also mark the resumption of cricket after 117 days of break due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be Ben Stokes’ first game in-charge with captain Joe Root opting out to attend the birth of his child. Talking about the playing 11, it is likely that England will pick either of James Anderson or Stuart Broad.
 
Eng vs WI Toss updates: This series will mark the beginning of Test summer and there has not been any county match played at Rose Bowl Stadium, which means the Southampton pitch may provide a little bit of extra juice on Day 1. So the captain who won the toss would may opt to bowl first.
 
England vs West Indies Live score
 
 
 
Eng vs WI Live streaming and telecast details
 
England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Fans could also watch the live streaming of England vs West Indies match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for live score, toss and playing 11 updates here
 

