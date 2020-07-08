- Instagram starts testing TikTok competitor feature Reels in India
Eng vs WI, 1st Test Live score: International cricket returns today
England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Check England vs West Indies live score, playing 11 and toss updates here
Ageas Bowl stadium, Southampton. Photo: @ICC
Eng vs WI Toss updates: This series will mark the beginning of Test summer and there has not been any county match played at Rose Bowl Stadium, which means the Southampton pitch may provide a little bit of extra juice on Day 1. So the captain who won the toss would may opt to bowl first.
England vs West Indies Live score
Eng vs WI Live streaming and telecast details
England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Fans could also watch the live streaming of England vs West Indies match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for live score, toss and playing 11 updates here
