JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

England vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: Hosts trail by 99 runs

England vs West Indies Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 4 at Ageas Bowl in Southampton: Follow live updates of ENG vs WI 1st Test Day 4 here

Topics
England vs West Indies | England cricket team | West Indies cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Photo: @ICC
On Day 3, England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off the last 10 overs of the day after West Indies was all out for 318, taking a crucial 114-run first innings lead. Photo: @ICC
West Indies would look to get an early breakthrough on Day 4 in the 1st Test at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton today. There is very little chance of rain on Day 4 of Southampton Test and bright sunshine will help batsman.
 
On Day 3, England openers Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns saw off the last 10 overs of the day after West Indies was all out for 318, taking a crucial 114-run first innings lead. At stumps, the hosts were 15/0, still training by 99 runs, with Sibley on 5 and Burns on 10.
 
Earlier, valuable contributions from opener Kraigg Brathwaite (65), Roston Chase (47) in the middle order and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (61) helped the visitors take the lead.
 
Dowrich and Chase's 81-run partnership helped West Indies take a strong position in the match.
 
Day 4: England vs West Indies live score


 
Eng vs WI Live telecast and streaming details
 
England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Fans can also watch the live streaming of England vs West Indies match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.
 
Stay tuned for England vs West Indies live score and over by over match commentary here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh