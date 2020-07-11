England vs West Indies LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: Hosts trail by 99 runs
England vs West Indies Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 4 at Ageas Bowl in Southampton: Follow live updates of ENG vs WI 1st Test Day 4 here
On Day 3, England openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns saw off the last 10 overs of the day after West Indies was all out for 318, taking a crucial 114-run first innings lead. Photo: @ICC
On Day 3, England openers Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns saw off the last 10 overs of the day after West Indies was all out for 318, taking a crucial 114-run first innings lead. At stumps, the hosts were 15/0, still training by 99 runs, with Sibley on 5 and Burns on 10.
Earlier, valuable contributions from opener Kraigg Brathwaite (65), Roston Chase (47) in the middle order and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (61) helped the visitors take the lead.
Dowrich and Chase's 81-run partnership helped West Indies take a strong position in the match.
Day 4: England vs West Indies live score
