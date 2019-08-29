EPL 2019-20: When and where to watch week 4 premier league matches

The 2019-20 Premier League has entered into the fourth week and this weekend the fans will see some best EPL teams -- Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool -- taking the field.

The North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday is going to be the highlight of this weekend. Both the teams had an eventful transfer window this season and it will be interesting to see how the first North London derby ends.

Out of the three matches played by Arsenal and Tottenham, Arsenal have won two and lost one (against Liverpool) and Tottenham have won one against Ashton Villa and played a draw against while lost their previous EPL match last weekend against Newcastle United.

Fresh from a 3-1 victory against Arsenal, Liverpool will have an interesting trip to Burnley as they face a tough Burnley side in Saturday's late night kick-off. Meanwhile. will look to register their third win of the 2019-20 EPL campaign as they host a relatively weak Brighton & Hove Albion side on Saturday.

However, things will be different for who will be in tricky waters as they travel to Southampton after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat at home against Crystal Palace last Saturday.

When and Where to watch Matchday 4 matches:

August 31, 2019 (Saturday) Matches Time (IST) Southampton vs Manchester United 5:00 PM Chelsea vs Sheffield United 7:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa 7:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bourneṁouth 7:30 PM vs Brighton and Hove Albion 7:30 PM Newcastle United vs Watford 7:30 PM West Ham United vs Norwich City 7:30 PM Burnley vs Liverpool 10:00 PM September 1, 2019 (Sunday) Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 6:30 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur 9:00 PM

The Star Sports Network channels, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD to broadcast Premier League matches from 5:00 pm IST. The fans can live stream EPL matces on Hotstar with Hotstar VIP subscription