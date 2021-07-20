Equestrian Mirza changes horse, picks Seigneur Medicott for Tokyo Olympics

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian Mirza selects 'Dajara 4' for the Games
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Covid scare at Olympics 2021: Two athletes tests positive at Games village
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
-
Barely days before the Tokyo Olympics opens, Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza has decided to change his horse, preferring to go with Seigneur Medicott, who helped him win two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, as his equine partner.
Earlier, Mirza had announced that he would take his horse 'Dajara 4' to the Tokyo Games.
"Seigneur Medicott, lovingly known as 'Micky', helped Mirza win the two silvers at the Asian Games and they both share a strong emotional connect with each other," stated a media release issued by the Embassy Group, which supports Mirza.
"At first, Fouaad picked Dajara 4 for the Olympics but in the last few gruelling weeks of competing and practise, Mirza felt that Dajara 4 had undergone a lot of pressure. This prompted the change in the final entry with Seigneur Medicott for the Tokyo Olympics as the horse was moving better."
According to the release, Seigneur Medicott has cleared quarantine in Aachen (Germany) and boarded the flight for Tokyo last midnight.
The horse will also be accompanied by Johanna Pohonen (Groom), Dr Grigorios Maleas (Veterinarian) and Veronica Sinz (Physiotherapist), it added.
Mirza will begin his campaign at the showpiece from July 29, with the eventing first horse inspection at 6 AM IST.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor