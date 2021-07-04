Euro 2020: Kane, Maguire star as England thrash Ukraine to enter semis

-
Harry Kane scored a brace while Harry Maguire and Jordon Henderson registered one goal each as England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday (local time).
With this win, the Three Lions have set up a semifinal clash against Denmark at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
England got off the blocks quickly as Harry Kane made no mistake in converting a lovely cross from Raheem Sterling into a goal in just the 4th minute of the game. After that, no more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, the Three Lions went into the interval with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, England displayed its A-game and managed to score three more goals to eventually win the match 4-0.
First, Jordon Henderson netted the ball into the goalpost in the 46th minute and four minutes later, Kane scored again to give England a 3-0 lead, leaving Ukraine search for all kinds of answers.
The final nail in the coffin for Ukraine came in the 63rd minute as Henderson got among the goal-scoring charts and in the end, England walked away with a 4-0 win.
Earlier on Saturday, Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to enter the semifinals of the ongoing Euro 2020.
