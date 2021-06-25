Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats

-
The Uefa Men’s European Championship has been dominated by German and the Spanish national football team. Both have 3 titles each in the tournament which began in 1960. Spain is the only team to successfully defend its title in 2012. It was during Spain’s golden period when they won the Euro 2008, World Cup in 2010, and the 2012 Euros.
When it comes to appearances in the Euro Cup, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 5. He is also the top scorer at the Euro Cup with 14 goals. With two goals in the last group game against France, Ronaldo has now scored 109 international goals equaling the world record set by Iran's Ali Daei.
Euro 2020 key stats and records in European Championship
Who are the players with the most appearances?
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal leads with 24 appearances. He is followed by Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany with 18 and Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon with 17.
If qualifying matches are included, then Buffon and Ronaldo lead with 59 appearances and followed by Mario Flick of Liechtenstein with 51.
Most number of goals in Euro Cup
Ronaldo, again, leads the chart here with 14 goals. He is followed by Michel Platini of France with 9 goals, and followed by another Frenchman Antoine Griezmann and England’s Alan Shearer with 7 goals each.
Most goals in a single edition of Uefa European Championship
France’s Michel Platini leads the chart with 9 goals till Euro 2020.
Who has scored fastest goal in Euro Cup?
The record for the fastest goal is held by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia. He scored 1 minutes and 7 seconds in a game against Greece.
Who has scored fastest hat-trick of goals in Euro Cup?
Michel Platini scored a hat-trick in 18 minutes against France’s 3-2 win against Yugoslavia.
Who is the youngest player in Uefa European Championship?
At 17 yrs 246 days, Kacper Kozłowski is the youngest player to play at the continental tournament.
Youngest scorer
At 18 yrs 141 days, Johan Vonlanthen of Switzerland is the youngest player ever to score at the tournament.
Who is the oldest player in Euro Cup?
At 40 yrs 86 days, Gabor Kiraly of Hungary is the oldest to play at the Euros
Oldest goal scorer in Euro Cup
At 38 yrs 257 days, Ivica Vastic of Austria is the Oldest to score a goal.
Most finals campaigns
Ronald tops the list with most finals. He has played in 5 finals for Portugal — 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020. Legends such as Lothar Matthaus, Alessandro Del Piero, Edwin van der Sar, Lilian Thuram, Gianluigi Buffon, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, among others have made appearance in 4 Euros.
- 5: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
- 4: Lothar Matthaus (West Germany/Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)
- 4: Peter Schmeichel (Denmark 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)
- 4: Alessandro Del Piero (Italy 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
- 4: Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
- 4: Lilian Thuram (France 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
- 4: Olof Mellberg (Sweden 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)
- 4: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Petr Cech (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Andreas Isaksson (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Kim Kallstrom (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Jaroslav Plasil (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Lukas Podolski (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Tomas Rosicky (Czech Republic 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Darijo Srna (Croatia 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
- 4: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
- 4: Sebastian Larsson (Sweden 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
- 4: Luka Modric (Croatia 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
- 4: Joao Moutinho (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
- 4: Pepe (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Germany and Spain have won 3 Euro Cup titles each. Germany won in 1972, 1980, and 1996. Spain in 1964, 2008, and 2012.
Most appearance in European Championship (Team)
Germany has appeared in European Championship 13 times.
Most goals in a single final tournament (Team)
France scored 14 goals in the 1984 tournament.
Highest-scoring game
The match between France and Yugoslavia in the first edition in 1960 was the highest-scoring match. It ended in favour of Yugoslavia 4-5.
European countries who never find a place in Euro Cup
A total of 20 teams are yet to play in the finals. These are:
Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, San Marino.
Euro Cup 2021 winners, runners-up lists
|Euro Cup 2021 winners, runners-up
|Edition
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Final Score
|Final Venue
|2016
|Portugal
|France
|1-0
|Stade de France, France
|2012
|Spain
|Italy
|4-0
|Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, Ukraine
|2008
|Spain
|Germany
|1-0
|Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
|2004
|Greece
|Portugal
|1-0
|Estadio da Luz, Portugal
|2000
|France
|Italy
|1-2
|Feijenoord Stadion, Netherlands
|1996
|Germany
|Czech Republic
|1-2
|Wembley Stadium, England
|1992
|Denmark
|Germany
|2-0
|Ullevi, Sweden
|1988
|Netherlands
|Soviet Union
|2-0
|Olympiastadion, Germany
|1984
|France
|Spain
|2-0
|Parc des Princes, France
|1980
|Germany
|Belgium
|1-2
|Stadio Olimpico, Italy
|1976
|Czechoslovakia
|Germany
|5-3 (Penalties)
|Stadion FK Crvena Zvezda, Yugoslavia
|1972
|Germany
|Soviet Union
|3-0
|Heysel Stadium, Belgium
|1968
|Italy
|Yugoslavia
|2-0
|Stadio Olimpico, Italy
|1964
|Spain
|Soviet Union
|1-2
|Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Spain
|1960
|Soviet Union
|Yugoslavia
|1-2
|Parc des Princes, France
Country-wise Uefa European Championship winners lists
|Country wise results
|Country
|Total Final Appearances
|Winner
|Winning Years
|Germany
|6
|3
|1972, 1980, 1996
|Spain
|4
|3
|1964, 2008, 2012
|France
|2
|2
|1984, 2000
|Soviet Union
|4
|1
|1960
|Italy
|3
|1
|1968
|Czech Republic
|2
|1
|1976
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|1988
|Denmark
|1
|1
|1992
|Greece
|1
|1
|2004
|Yugoslavia
|2
|0
|–
|Belgium
|1
|0
|–
|Portugal
|2
|1
|2016
