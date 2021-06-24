Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 full schedule, match time, live telecast in India

-
-
The knockout phase of Euro Cup 2021 will begin from June 26 as group stage has ended with some high-octane clashes on June 24 (Indian time). The last day of the group stage saw the Group of Death live up to its expectations. France, Germany, and Portugal qualified from group F while Hungary was eliminated. However, it wasn’t an easy ride for the Portuguese and the Germans. For a considerable amount of time, these two teams were on their way out before they managed to find their spots in next round of Euro 2020.
A late equalizer from Leon Goretzka saved the day for the Germans, ending Hungary’s glorious attempt. Portugal, in the other game, took lead against the World Champions before Karim Benzema scored twice on either side of the break to give the French side lead. However, Cristiano Ronaldo lived up to his star status, scoring his second penalty of the day to level the score. Defending champions Portugal finished third on the table, qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.
Ronaldo and his team will now have to travel to Seville in Spain to face World number 1 in FIFA rankings Belgium in round of 16 match. Both favourites to win the tournament, they couldn’t have asked for a more difficult tie. Belgium had a perfect 9 points in the group stage, while Portugal was able to survive the Group of Death. Bet on your own risk!
Another Group F survivor, Germany will travel to Wembley Stadium in London to take on England. The three lions’ last victory over the Germans came in a competitive game was way back in 2001. Considering, Germany’s inconsistency, the English side may not have a better time than this to record a win. Group winners and world champions France will take on Switzerland in Bucharest.
In group E, Spain finally woke up to hammer Slovakia 5-0, equaling Euro’s record winning margin. The team will now face 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia in Copenhagen. Group E winner Sweden will take on Ukraine who took the last of the four spots available for third-placed teams.
In the group stage, the only teams other than Belgium to score all 9 points were Italy and the Netherlands. While Italy will take on Austria in London, Netherlands will play Czech Republic in Budapest. Christian Eriksen’s Denmark will take on Wales in Amsterdam.
The round of 16 will begin on June 26, 2021 after a break of two days.
The teams that have qualified for the second round of Euro 2020 are:
As group toppers:
- Italy
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- England
- Sweden
- France
- Wales
- Denmark
- Austria
- Croatia
- Spain
- Germany
- Portugal
- Czech Republic
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
The live telecast of Euro 2020 round of 16 matches will take place on Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 will telecast Euro Cup 2021 matches with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 4 HD/SD will provide commentary in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages.
Euro 2020 matches live streaming details
Sony LIV app will live stream Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 matches.
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final full schedule and match time as per Indian Standard Time here:
Euro 2020 round of 16 fixtures (Indian time)
June 26, Saturday
Wales vs Denmark: 9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam
June 27, Sunday
- Italy vs Austria: 12:30 AM IST, London
- Netherlands vs Czech Republic: 9:30 PM IST, Budapest
- Belgium vs Portugal: 12:30 AM IST, Seville
- Croatia vs Spain: 9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen
- France vs Switzerland: 12:30 AM IST, Bucharest
- England vs Germany: 9:30 PM IST, London
Sweden vs Ukraine: 12:30 AM IST, Glasgow
Euro Cup 2021 Quarter-finals full schedule
July 2, Friday
QF1: France/Switzerland vs Croatia/Spain (9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg)
July 3, Saturday
QF2: Belgium/Portugal vs Italy/Austria (12:30 AM IST, Munich)
July 3, Saturday
QF3: Netherlands/Czech Republic vs Wales/Denmark (9:30 PM IST, Baku)
July 4, Sunday
QF4: Sweden/Ukraine vs England/Germany (12:30 AM IST, Rome)
Euro 2020 semi-finals schedule and match timing (India time)
July 7, Tuesday
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 AM IST, London)
July 8, Wednesday
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 AM IST, London)
Euro 2020 final date and match timing (Indian time)
July 12, Sunday
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 AM IST, London)
