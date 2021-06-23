Euro 2020 round of 16 qualification scenarios for Portugal, Germany, Spain

Twelve teams have booked their places in the Euro 2020’s round of 16. Only two groups, Group E and Group F, have their last group matches remaining which will be played today at 9:30 PM IST and on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST. This will decide the fate of eight teams who are eyeing to book a place in first round of knockout matches. Out of these 8 teams, and France have already qualified Euro Cup 2021’s round of 16 and will confirm their positions after their last group games.

In Group E, Spain, Slovakia, and will be vying for the last remaining spots, while in the group of death, it will be a battle among three team -- Germany, Portugal, and

In their previous group matches, Spain and shared the points, as did the French and the Hungarians. and Germany defeated and respectively.

Group E: Qualification scenarios



Table (Points in brackets): (4), (3), Spain (2), (1)



Matches: Sweden vs Poland, vs Spain



Sweden vs Poland



Match time: 9:30 pm IST



Sweden have already qualified but today’s result will decide where they finish on the table. However, for Poland, it’s a battle for survival. And if history is anything to go by, the last 7 meetings between these two sides saw the Swedes go undefeated. However, the result of the last group match against Spain along with their star striker Robert Lewandowski, the Polish team will be hoping to turn history on its head.

Slovakia vs Spain



Match time: 9:30 pm IST



Spain haven’t been able to live up to its expectations yet in the tournament. They have qualified for every Euro since 1996 with 2004’s edition was the only time they didn’t qualify for the knockout stage. They are currently third on table with just two points and there won’t be a better time than the last group match to register its first win of the tournament.

Slovakia have often thrived under pressure and caused major upsets in the past and look to repeat the history Wednesday night.

Round of 16 Qualification scenarios for Spain, Poland, Slovakia



Sweden will top the group if they beat Poland. If the Swedes lose and the match between Slovakia and Spain is a draw, then Sweden, Poland, and Slovakia will be level on 4 points. Goal difference and other criteria will come into play to decide the positions.

Slovakia will have to avoid a defeat at least to be sure of going through. They will top the group if they win and Sweden lose.

Spain will qualify if they win against Slovakia. They can also go through if they earn a point and Poland don’t beat Sweden.

Poland will go through if they win their match against Sweden.

Euro 2020 Group F’s team qualification scenario



Table: France (4), Germany (3), (3), (1)



Matches: vs France, Germany vs Hungary



Germany vs Hungary



Match time: 12:30 am IST



Match day Indian time: June 24



After losing the first match against France, the Germans came back strongly to beat Portugal 4-2. Although Thomas Muller’s injury is a blow to the team, the Germans have a lot of attacking options to compensate the Bayern Munich forward’s loss. A win against the Hungarians will seal the deal for them.

will be high on confidence after their 1-1 draw against France in the last game. The team will miss the home crowd as the match will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Germany. Despite being in the Group of Death, Hungary has managed to keep itself alive for the second round. A win will put them through to the next round.

Portugal vs France



Match time: 12:30 am IST



Match day Indian time: June 24



This game is going to be a thriller as the defending champion Portugal and World champions France would square off in a crucial game. With some of the biggest names of the game on display, a lot will be riding on this game. It will be a repeat of the Euro 2016 final and the French team will not only be looking to top the group, but they will also be looking for a revenge. France are already through, but they would want to show why they are the world champions.

For Portugal, the picture is completely different. A loss could mean the defending champions are out of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo would want to avoid that and we can expect a performance from the Juventus star showing why is he considered amongst the all-time greats.

Round of 16 Qualification scenarios Portugal, Germany, Hungary



France have already qualified and if they win they will top the group. They will also top the group if they draw and Germany do not beat Hungary. However, if they lose and Hungary win the other match, then the second place will be decided on goal difference.

Germany will go through if they can avoid a defeat. They will finish top of the group if they win and France do not. If they draw and France lose then they will finish third. They will finish third also if both Germany and Portugal lose.

Portugal will have to avoid a defeat to go through. They will finish on top of the group if they win and Germany do not. They can finish fourth and go out of the Euros if they lose and Germany also lose.

Hungary will have to win to qualify for the next round. A win for the Hungarians and a loss for the French could mean the second place will be decided on goal difference. They will finish third if they win and the other game is a draw.

How the table for the third-placed teams look?



Currently, the four best third-placed teams are — Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, and Ukraine. Out of these four, Czech Republic and Switzerland have qualified for the next round. Only two more slots are up for grabs



Czech Republic (Qualified)

Matches played: 3

Points earned: 4

Goal difference: 1

Goals scored: 3

Matches won:1

Matches played: 3

3 Points earned: 4

Goal difference: (-)1

Goals scored: 4

Matches won: 1

Matches played: 2

Points earned: 3

Goal difference: 1

Goals scored: 5

Matches won: 1

Matches played: 3

Points earned: 3

Goal difference:(-)1

Goals scored: 4

Matches won: 1

Matches played: 3

Points earned: 3

Goal difference: (-)2

Goals scored: 1

Matches won: 1