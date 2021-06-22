Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings

After Tuesday’s group stage games, 11 teams have qualified for the Round of 16 (also called pre-quarterfinals) of the Euro 2020. Italy, Netherlands, and have qualified as group winners, Wales, Denmark, and Austria as group runners-up, and Switzerland has taken one of the four places reserved for the best third-placed teams. Four more teams — Czech Republic, England, Sweden, and France — are on the brink of qualification and will confirm their places after their last group stage matches in coming days.

A total of 16 teams will qualify for Round of 16 matches and Euro 2020’s next round which will begin from June 26, 2021.

The last games of the group stage are set to decide the future of some of the big names in the Euro Cup 2021 who have failed to hit the top gear yet. Amongst them, defending champion is at the risk of not making the second round if Cristiano Ronaldo’s men lose their last group game against France on June 24 (Indian time) and Hungary manages to upset Germany. Spain, France, Germany, and the 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia are some of the names whose fate depends on their last games of the group stage.

Euro Cup 2020 round of 16: All you need to know



Let us look at the teams likely to qualify for the next round, permutation and combinations of the groups, how the team standings will be decided, and how the third-placed teams will be decided.

How many teams will qualify?



A total of 16 teams will qualify for the second round. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

How team standings will be decided?



If multiple teams in a group have the same points, then the head-to-head record will be used to decide who qualifies for the next round. If they are still level, goal difference or the difference between goals scored and goals conceded by a team will come into play. If it’s still a tie, the higher number of goals scored by a team will be considered. If the deadlock continues between some of the teams, the above mentioned rules are reapplied to determine the final positions.

Group A

After Tuesday morning’s (IST) matches, the table for the best third-placed teams look like thisGroup stage matches completeTable (Points in brackets): Italy (9), Wales (4), Switzerland (4), Turkey (0)In Group A, Italy, Wales, and Switzerland (as one of the best third-placed teams) have already qualified. Turkey failed to qualify for Round of 16.

Group B



Group stage matches complete.

Table: (9), Denmark (3), (3), (3)



In this group, Belgium, Denmark, and have made it to the next round. failed to do so as defeated them 4-1 in its last group stage match.

Group C



Group stage matches complete



Table: Netherlands (9), Austria (6), Ukraine (3), North Macedonia (0)



Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria are through to the next round. North Macedonia did not make it to the next round.

Group D



Team standings: Czech Republic (4), England (4), Croatia (1), Scotland (1)



Last group stage matches: Croatia vs Scotland, Czech Republic vs England



When Croatia vs Scotland and Czech Republic vs England matches will be played?



The last two matches of group D will determine three teams for pre-quarterfinals. The matches will be played on June 23 (Indian time) at 12:30 am IST.

England qualification scenario for Round of 16 in Euro 2020



Euro Cup 2021 favourites England has qualified for Round of 16. England can top the group if Harry Kane’s men beat Czech Republic in their last group stage match. The English team can finish third if it loses last match and Scotland manages to win by enough goals to overtake their British rivals on goal difference.

Czech Republic qualification scenario for Round of 16 in Euro 2020



Czech Republic can top the group if it avoids a defeat against England team. Czech Republic can finish second if it loses and Scotland manages to upset Croatia. The Czech side can finish third only if it loses and Croatia beat by enough goals to overtake them on goal difference.

Croatia qualification scenario for Round of 16 in Euro 2020



Croatia will need a win to go to the next round. Croatia should beat the Czechs to second place with a better goal difference.

Scotland too can go through but only if it beat Croatia in Group D’s last match.

Group E



Table: Sweden (4), Slovakia (3), (2), Poland (1)



Remaining matches: Slovakia vs Spain, Sweden vs Poland



Sweden has already qualified. It will top the group if it wins its last group match against Poland. If it loses and the other game is drawn, then Sweden, Slovakia, and Poland will have 4 points. In that case, goal difference, head-to-head records, and goals scored will decide the final positions.

Slovakia will have to avoid a defeat at least to be sure of going through. It will top the group if the team wins and Sweden loses.

qualification scenario for Round of 16 in Euro 2021



will qualify if they win against Slovakia. They can also go through if they earn a point and Poland don’t beat Sweden.

Poland will go through if it wins its match against Sweden.

Group F



Table: France (4), Germany (3), (3), Hungary (1)



Remaining matches: vs France, Germany vs Hungary



When Portugal vs France and Germany vs Hungary matches will be played?



The last two matches of Group F will be played on June 24 (Indian time) at 12:30 am IST. The live telecast will be available on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, Sony TEN 3 HD/SD, Sony TEN 4 HD/SD, Sony SIX HD/SD.

France qualification scenario for pre-quarterfinals in Euro 2021



France is through and will top the group if it beats Portugal. team can also top the group if it draws and Germany fails to beat Hungary. If France loses and Hungary manages to upset Germany, then the second position will be decided on goal difference.

Germany qualification scenario for pre-quarterfinals in Euro 2021



Germans will go through if they can avoid a defeat. They can top the group if they win and France doesn’t. They will finish third if they draw their match and France loses, or if both Germany and Portugal lose their respective matches.

Portugal qualification scenario for pre-quarterfinals in Euro 2021



Portugal can qualify if it avoids a defeat. To top the group, it will have to win its match and hope the Germans don’t. Portugal can finish fourth and go out of the Euros if Portugal loses and Germany loses to Hungary.

Hungary qualification scenario for pre-quarterfinals in Euro 2021



Hungary can also qualify for the second round if it wins its last group game. If it wins against Germany and France loses, then the second place will be decided on goal difference. It can finish third if it wins and the other game ends in a draw.

Euro Cup 2021 Round of 16 matches and match timings in Indian Standard Time



June 26, Saturday



Wales vs Denmark (9:30 PM IST, Amsterdam)



June 27, Sunday

Italy vs Austria (12:30 AM IST, London)

Netherlands vs 3D/E/F (9:30 PM IST, Budapest)

Belgium vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 AM IST, Seville)

2D vs 2E (9:30 PM IST, Copenhagen)

1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 AM IST, Bucharest)

1D vs 2F (9:30 PM IST, London)

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 AM IST, Glasgow)