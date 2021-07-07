Euro 2020 semis: England vs Denmark live telecast begins at 12:30 am

In the second semifinal of 2020 will be played between England and Denmark at the Wembley Stadium tonight. The live telecast of England vs Denmark semifinal match will begin at 12:30 am. The England squad has signed a No. 10 jersey with Chirstian Eriksen's name that will be handed to Denmark captain Simon Kjaer by Harry Kane.

England vs Denmark head to head

England has won 13 out of 23 matches played between the two teams while Denmark won five.

England vs Denmark previous meeting in international football

Eriksen's 35th-minute penalty earned a 1-0 success at Wembley in the Nation's League on October 14, 2020. In this game, England's Harry Maguire was sent off just prior to Denmark's goal while debutant Recce James after the final whistle. Eriksen and Kjaer both won their 100th cap for Denmark in this game.

Denmark vs England match time (IST), live telecast and streaming details

Cup 2021 today’s semifinal match



Denmark vs England

When will Denmark vs England match begin according to India time?

The kick-off time for Denmark vs England semifinal match is 12:30 am IST at Wembley Stadium, London on July 8.

How to watch the live telecast of Denmark vs England match?

The live telecast of Denmark vs England match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali languages. Sony SIX HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Denmark vs England match?

Sony LIV app will live stream the Denmark vs England match.