Euro Cup 2021 round of 16: Croatia and Scotland’s fate hangs in balance

The race for Euro 2020’s round of 16 qualifications will get even more exciting when and Scotland, from Group D, would test their luck on June 23 (Indian time) at 12:30 am IST. and the Czech Republic have already qualified for the round of 16. Their round of 16 matches will be confirmed after last group stage matches, which will decide their final position in the Group D. and can also make it to the next round depending on the results.

In its last match, England dfrew against Scotland, and Croatia shared the points with the Czech Republic.

All you need to know about Euro 2020 round of 16 qualification and schedule



Czech Republic vs England



A draw at the Wembley Stadium will ensure top two finish for both teams. However, the three lions will be aiming for a win as it will ensure round of 16 matches in London. The English team is yet to hit its form, particularly in the strikers’ department. Star striker and captain Harry Kane hasn’t been able to contribute much in the tournament as yet. The team has managed to score just 3 goals in the last four international matches it has played, and just once in the two matches at the Euros.

The Czech Republic team is currently at the top of the table with a better goal difference and will hope to qualify for the second round after a gap of over 8 years. However, their record against the English side is not much to take inspiration from. They never defeated England on English soil.

Croatia vs Scotland



In the last 10 major international tournaments, the Scots have not been able to go past the group stage. Can they do it this time? Currently, they are at the bottom of the group but can go second on goal difference if they win and England lose. The 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia have history stacked against them. In the past, whenever they needed a win from their last group stage game, they have always fallen short. Can they overcome their checkered ast this time? We will find out.

How things stand?



Euro 2020 favourites England are through to next ground. They can top the Group D if they beat Czech Republic. The English team can finish third if they lose their last match and Scotland manages to win by enough goals to overtake their British rivals on goal difference.

Czech Republic can top the group if they avoid a defeat against the English side. They can finish second if they lose and Scotland manages to upset Croatia. They can finish third only if they lose and beat Croatia by enough goals to overtake them on goal difference.

Croatia will need a win to go to the next round. They can beat the Czechs to second place with a better goal difference.

Scotland too can go through but they will have to beat Croatia.

Where to watch Euro 2020 matches in India?



You can catch all the matches live on Sony channels. You can also catch the live stream of the match online on the Sony Liv app.