Euro Cup 2021: Belgium vs Russia live telecast to begin at 12:30 am IST

In the match 4 of Euro Cup 2021, will lock horns with at St Petersburg at 12:30 am IST on June 13. What's being billed by some as the last hurrah for Belgium's golden generation begins with two of the team's long-time stalwarts likely missing from its opening match of the European Championship.

Injury and fitness concerns mean neither Kevin De Bruyne nor Eden Hazard is set to start against on Saturday at Saint Petersburg Stadium, where the Belgians' World Cup hopes in 2018 died in a loss to France.

They return to the same venue three years later as the world's top-ranked team they have been in that position since October 2018 but with doubts about the availability of their two star attacking midfielders, and maybe a bit more.

Euro Cup matches on June 13 (Indian Standard Time)

vs Russia

The kick-off time for Belgium vs Russia match as per the Indian Standard Time is 12:30 am on June 13.

The live telecast of Belgium vs Russia match will take place on Sony SIX HD/SD.

Sony LIV app will live stream the Belgium vs Russia match.

Other Euro Cup matches on June 13 (Indian time)

Group D: vs Croatia

The kick-off time for vs match is 6:30 pm IST on June 13.

The live telecast of England vs Croatia match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages.

Sony LIV app will live stream the England vs Croatia football match.

Third match on June 13

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia

The kick-off time for Austria vs North Macedonia match as per the Indian Standard Time is 9:30 pm on June 12.

The live telecast of Austria vs North Macedonia football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages.



Sony LIV app will live stream the Austria vs North Macedonia football match.