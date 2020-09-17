JUST IN
Pakistan PM defends decision to change domestic cricket structure
Business Standard

Excitement in the air for IPL Saturday but challenges remain amid Covid

Players cannot break quarantine and will be regularly tested, which will be made considerably difficult by the constant travelling and the awfully long duration

Dhruv Munjal  |  New Delhi 

It takes some ambition — call it desperation if you like — and organisation to host a tournament of this scale in the middle of a global health crisis. Compared with India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can be classified as something of a coronavirus success story: The country has reported around 81,000 cases, with just over 400 fatalities.

Even so, staging cricket aided by a bio-bubble is an onerous challenge. Players cannot break quarantine and will be regularly tested, which will be made considerably difficult by the constant travelling and the awfully long duration ...

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 06:07 IST

