FA Cup final highlights: Mikel Arteta leads Arsenal to record 14th title

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his post-match interview said he only wanted to enjoy the FA Cup victory when asked about his future at the club. That is what he did on the pitch on Saturday when two goals from the Gabon international helped Arsenal lift its record 14th title at Wembley.

Arsenal broke its own record of 13 titles with a 2-1 win over its London rivals Chelsea. The win ensured a good end to an otherwise disappointing season for the gunners, who finished 8th in the Premier league.

Chelsea started the game strongly after taking the lead within five minutes in to the game. Arsenal allowed Chelsea to build its game which lead to Chelsea’s attack. Former Arsenal player Olivier Giroud passed the ball to Christian Pulisic who scored from close range. After the first goal, Chelsea took control of the game with more possession.

However, after the early goal, both teams failed to create chances in the game. Arsenal looked to threaten Chelsea through the left flank. Ainsley Maitland-Niles tried to make some chances through his runs down the flank but failed to create any concrete chances for Arsenal.

Midway into the first half, with Arsenal’s continued exploitation of Chelsea’s weak defence on the left flank, the gunners were awarded a penalty after the gunner’s captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was fouled in the Chelsea’s penalty area by Cesar Azpilicueta. Aubameyang, who has scored 27 goals this season for his team, coolly finished the penalty, equalising the score.

Arsenal’s equaliser put life back into the game with both teams creating decent number of chances. Towards the end, Arsenal looked more and more threatening, creating some dangerous chances with its forward line of Nicolas Pepe, Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette combining well.

The second half saw the team continue its momentum with Pepe more involved in the game.

Aubameyang failed to score his second goal after he missed a golden chance created by Pepe who grabbed the ball from Chelsea passing it to Lacazette who cleverly passed to an unmarked Aubameyang. But Chelsea defenders soon dispossessed him and a chance was wasted.

Arsenal gained advantage after Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic got sent off controversially at 73rd minute of the game after his second yellow card for his foul on Granit Xhaka.

Chelsea introduced some changes by bringing in Ross Barkley, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Pedro but they failed to score against a solid Arsenal side.

The win has ensured first title for Mikel Arteta as the head coach of Arsenal who was appointed in December 2020. The team has also qualified for Europa League next season.

The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the English Premier League, will take place on 29th August between the newly crowned FA Cup winners Arsenal and League champions Liverpool at the Wembley stadium.

The Premier League 2020-21 season will start on September, 12.