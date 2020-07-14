Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool personality, philosophy: Luis Garcia

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia on Monday heaped praise on manager Jurgen Klopp, saying the side won the title after 30 years largely because of the German's influence since coming on board in 2015.

Liverpool won their first-ever Premier League title this term and their first top-flight crown in 30 years. They will lift the trophy after the end of their last home match against Chelsea at Anfield later this month.

"We have been all waiting for so long. During my time. The second third also was very difficult with Arsenal and Chelsea back then. Jurgen has given to the club a personality, a philosophy of playing He brought that amazing way of playing attacking that we enjoyed when he was with Dortmund," Garcia, a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, said during a video conference facilitated by LaLiga. He is one of the brand ambassadors of LaLiga having also played for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona among other clubs.

"He (Klopp) asked everyone not to ask him to deliver trophies immediately. It was a moment of transition. He said 'ask me in a couple of years' and he has done it.

"Klopp has given credit to not only star players but even those on the bench and they have been involved in special moments. He signed players in the right moments," said the 42-year old who has also plied his trade for ATK in the Indian Super League in 2014.

Garcia also said Real Madrid are the favourites to win the league from here on.

Barcelona are currently one point adrift of league leaders Real Madrid but the latter have a game in hand and can go four points clear with two games remaining for the competition to end.

"I think yes, they are up front...four points ahead (if they win against Granada on Monday night) that is a lot. Only three (games) left. I won't see Real Madrid missing many.

"There have been a couple of games where they have struggled. But they carry the momentum when even not playing well they are getting the results. (Federico) Valverde has been one of their best players so far. Key players have been (Sergio) Ramos and (Karim) Benzema."

