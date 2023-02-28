LATEST NEWS
FIFA Football awards: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas crowned Best players
FIFA awards 2022: Winners list, category, and nominees

This was the seventh FIFA football award ceremony since its inception in 2016, check out the full FIFA awards 2022 winners list

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Lionel Messi converts penalty and puts his team 1-0 up in the Fifa World Cup final between Argentina and France. Photo:@Argentina
Lionel Messi won the Best FIFA Men's player award

The World's most popular football league honoured the best players in the game at an elaborate ceremony last night (February 27). The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) had organised the FIFA award 2022 ceremony to recognise and extol the contribution of football superstars across various categories.

All the top players who shone at the FIFA World Cup 2022 were named for their unmatched skills, and the winner in took home the honours.

This was the seventh FIFA football award ceremony since its inception in 2016.

Here Lionel Messi secured the Best FIFA Men's player award and Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni won the best Men's coach award. After Lionel Scaloni won the best coach award in FIFA award 2022, team management declared that he will remain the coach of Argentina until 2026. Scaloni joined Argentina as a temporary measure, but he led the team to the Copa America title in 2021 and then FIFA World Cup 2022 last year.

The award ceremony took place on the night of Monday, February 27. Here's the full list of all the award winners:

Category: The Best FIFA Men's player

Nominees: Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi

Winner: Lionel Messi


Category: Puskás Award

Nominees: Richarlison, Dimitri Payet, Marcin Oleksy

Winner: Marcin Oleksy


Category: Best Women's Player

Nominees: Alexia Putellas, Beth Mead, Alex Morgan

Winner: Alexia Putellas


Category: Best Men's Coach

Nominees: Lionel Scaloni, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti

Winner: Lionel Scaloni


Category: Best Women's Coach

Nominees: Sarina Wiegman, Sonia Bompastor, Pia Sundhage

Winner: Sarina Wiegman


Category: Best Women's Goalkeeper

Nominees: Mary Earps, Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler

Winner: Mary Earps


Category: Best Goalkeeper

Nominees: Emiliano Martínez, Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois

Winner: Emiliano Martínez


Category: Fan Award

Winner: Argentina supporters


Category: Fair Play Award

Winner: Luka Lochoshvili

FIFPro World XI List

  1. Kylian Mbappé
  2. Achraf Hakimi
  3. Erling Haaland
  4. Thibaut Courtois
  5. Karim Benzema
  6. João Cancelo
  7. Lionel Messi
  8. Virgil van Dijk
  9. Luka Modrić
  10. Kevin De Bruyne
  11. Casemiro

FIFPro Women's World XI

  1. Beth Mead
  2. Alex Morgan
  3. Keira Walsh
  4. María Pilar León
  5. Christiane Endler
  6. Lena Oberdorf
  7. Lucy Bronze
  8. Leah Williamson
  9. Alexia Putellas
  10. Wendie Renard
  11. Sam Kerr

FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup took place in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. It was the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, where Argentina secured its 3rd FIFA World Cup title.

FIFA is a professional football tournament held between the national football teams of different countries. This tournament takes place every four years and was first played in the year 1930 in Uruguay. 32 teams contested to take this cup home and play with full enthusiasm.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 14:50 IST

