FIFA awards 2022: Winners list, category, and nominees

The World's most popular football league honoured the best players in the game at an elaborate ceremony last night (February 27). The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) had organised the FIFA award 2022 ceremony to recognise and extol the contribution of football superstars across various categories.
All the top players who shone at the FIFA World Cup 2022 were named for their unmatched skills, and the winner in took home the honours.
This was the seventh FIFA football award ceremony since its inception in 2016.
Here Lionel Messi secured the Best FIFA Men's player award and Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni won the best Men's coach award. After Lionel Scaloni won the best coach award in FIFA award 2022, team management declared that he will remain the coach of Argentina until 2026. Scaloni joined Argentina as a temporary measure, but he led the team to the Copa America title in 2021 and then FIFA World Cup 2022 last year.
The award ceremony took place on the night of Monday, February 27. Here's the full list of all the award winners:
Category: The Best FIFA Men's player
Nominees: Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi
Winner: Lionel Messi
Category: Puskás Award
Nominees: Richarlison, Dimitri Payet, Marcin Oleksy
Winner: Marcin Oleksy
Category: Best Women's Player
Nominees: Alexia Putellas, Beth Mead, Alex Morgan
Winner: Alexia Putellas
Category: Best Men's Coach
Nominees: Lionel Scaloni, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti
Winner: Lionel Scaloni
Category: Best Women's Coach
Nominees: Sarina Wiegman, Sonia Bompastor, Pia Sundhage
Winner: Sarina Wiegman
Category: Best Women's Goalkeeper
Nominees: Mary Earps, Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler
Winner: Mary Earps
Category: Best Goalkeeper
Nominees: Emiliano Martínez, Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois
Winner: Emiliano Martínez
Category: Fan Award
Winner: Argentina supporters
Category: Fair Play Award
Winner: Luka Lochoshvili
FIFPro World XI List
- Kylian Mbappé
- Achraf Hakimi
- Erling Haaland
- Thibaut Courtois
- Karim Benzema
- João Cancelo
- Lionel Messi
- Virgil van Dijk
- Luka Modrić
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Casemiro
FIFPro Women's World XI
- Beth Mead
- Alex Morgan
- Keira Walsh
- María Pilar León
- Christiane Endler
- Lena Oberdorf
- Lucy Bronze
- Leah Williamson
- Alexia Putellas
- Wendie Renard
- Sam Kerr
FIFA World Cup 2022
The FIFA World Cup took place in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. It was the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, where Argentina secured its 3rd FIFA World Cup title.
FIFA is a professional football tournament held between the national football teams of different countries. This tournament takes place every four years and was first played in the year 1930 in Uruguay. 32 teams contested to take this cup home and play with full enthusiasm.
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 14:50 IST