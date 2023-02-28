FIFA awards 2022: Winners list, category, and nominees

The World's most popular league honoured the best players in the game at an elaborate ceremony last night (February 27). The International Federation of Association (FIFA) had organised the award 2022 ceremony to recognise and extol the contribution of superstars across various categories.

All the top players who shone at the World Cup 2022 were named for their unmatched skills, and the winner in took home the honours.

This was the seventh football award ceremony since its inception in 2016.



Here Lionel Messi secured the Best FIFA Men's player award and Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni won the best Men's coach award. After Lionel Scaloni won the best coach award in FIFA award 2022, team management declared that he will remain the coach of Argentina until 2026. Scaloni joined Argentina as a temporary measure, but he led the team to the Copa America title in 2021 and then 2022 last year.

The award ceremony took place on the night of Monday, February 27. Here's the full list of all the award winners:

Category: The Best FIFA Men's player

Nominees: Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi

Winner: Lionel Messi

Category: Puskás Award

Nominees: Richarlison, Dimitri Payet, Marcin Oleksy

Winner: Marcin Oleksy

Category: Best Women's Player

Nominees: Alexia Putellas, Beth Mead, Alex Morgan

Winner: Alexia Putellas

Category: Best Men's Coach

Nominees: Lionel Scaloni, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti

Winner: Lionel Scaloni

Category: Best Women's Coach

Nominees: Sarina Wiegman, Sonia Bompastor, Pia Sundhage

Winner: Sarina Wiegman

Category: Best Women's Goalkeeper

Nominees: Mary Earps, Ann-Katrin Berger, Christiane Endler

Winner: Mary Earps

Category: Best Goalkeeper

Nominees: Emiliano Martínez, Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois

Winner: Emiliano Martínez

Category: Fan Award

Winner: Argentina supporters

Category: Fair Play Award

Winner: Luka Lochoshvili

FIFPro World XI List

Kylian Mbappé Achraf Hakimi Erling Haaland Thibaut Courtois Karim Benzema João Cancelo Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk Luka Modrić Kevin De Bruyne Casemiro

FIFPro Women's World XI

Beth Mead Alex Morgan Keira Walsh María Pilar León Christiane Endler Lena Oberdorf Lucy Bronze Leah Williamson Alexia Putellas Wendie Renard Sam Kerr

2022

The took place in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. It was the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup, where Argentina secured its 3rd FIFA World Cup title.

FIFA is a professional football tournament held between the national football teams of different countries. This tournament takes place every four years and was first played in the year 1930 in Uruguay. 32 teams contested to take this cup home and play with full enthusiasm.



