Fifa World Cup 2018: Airtel, Jio to livestream matches for free; here's how

2018 is about to begin in a few hours from now in Russia, where 32 teams from across the globe would play around 50 matches in a span of one month. The much-awaited football event would attract fans from across countries to watch the action live, either from the stadium or from home. However, it would be a dream come true if the matches could be watched live even on the go.

For Indian fans, that dream has just come true, as telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance have announced free broadcast of 2018 matches on their respective mobile television apps.

Here is how to catch the live action on mobile devices

Airtel TV

Bharti Airtel has rolled out an updated Airtel TV app, which would enable users to watch live broadcasts of the upcoming football tournament. Interestingly, the matches will be broadcast in various regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

Airtel TV users will also have access to match schedules and other updates related to the game, such as exclusive behind-the-scenes match snippets along with match previews or reviews.

The updated app will be available on both the Android and iOS platforms over coming days.

“At Airtel TV, we are driven by the constant desire to offer best content experience to our customers with high relevance value. While T20 cricket tournament received great feedback from our users, we are confident of recreating the same magic with the upcoming football extravaganza as well. We are delighted that the Airtel TV app is fast becoming the go to destination for sports lovers in India,” said Sameer Batra, CEO-Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel.

Reliance JioTV

Reliance also announced that the company would broadcast live Fifa 2018 matches on its mobile television app, JioTV. According to the statement, JioTV will live broadcast between June 14 to July 15. Alongside, JioTV users can also watch the upcoming India-Afghanistan Test Match between June 14 and June 18.

Both Airtel and would broadcast the content for free to their respective subscribers.