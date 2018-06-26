Fifa World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Nigeria live: When and where to watch

Argentina is languishing at the bottom of their group. will know that anything less than a win against Nigeria will knock them out of the Fifa World Cup when the two sides meet in a Group D clash here on Tuesday.

Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 in their last game and will fancy their chances against a low-key Argentina, who suffered a shock 0-3 thrashing by Croatia.



The pair have met five times in six World Cups.

What are Argentina's chances?



A win against Argentina will guarantee Nigeria a place in the second round.



A draw may also be enough even if Iceland beat already-qualified Croatia, depending on goal difference.

For Argentina, they must beat Nigeria and also hope Iceland do not win against Croatia, as that could send them home again depending on goal difference.

Messi and Co will have to improve by leaps and bounds to harbour any chance on Tuesday.

The Messi factor:





Messi, who turned 31 on Sunday, has looked undercooked in both games, been largely crowded off the ball and his penalty miss against Iceland was horrible to say the least. Against Croatia, the FC Barcelona talisman was anonymous.

"The team is lost," former Argentina international and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said in a leaked audio.

"What's happening to the team right now is what has happened to Argentina in these last four disgraceful years: anarchy, no leadership from the players, coaches or directors," he added.



Argentina have been the biggest disappointment of the World Cup so far, and with Leo Messi out of form, they have lacked cohesion and energy, prompting stories of divisions between players and coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Nigeria preview





Nigeria's final Group D game against Argentina promises to be one of the most dramatic to date in the World Cup finals as both sides look to book a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Nigeria bounced back from an opening game disappointment when they lost 2-0 to Croatia, to beat Iceland by the same margin in Volgograd," reports Xinhua news agency.

A draw against Argentina will probably be enough to put them into the next round.

Nigeria coach



Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is optimistic his side can eliminate Argentina, even though they have never beaten them in a World Cup fixture.

"That sort of a run has to end sometime," he said in an interview with FIFA.

"We are confident because we beat Argentina in a friendly (in Russia) last year, coming back from 2-0 down to win 4-2," Leo Messi didn't play, but we scored four wonderful goals and that gives us hope," continued Rohr.

The Nigerian coach insisted his side were still the underdogs against Argentina, who have only one point from 2 matches after drawing 1-1 against Iceland and losing 3-0 to Croatia.

"You have to put Argentina's so-called weakness into perspective. They had bad luck with the penalty in their first game, and the outcome would've been different if that had gone in," he explained, adding that Messi is "one of the best players in the world" and that Argentina have "unbelievable quality throughout the team."

Nigeria will look to counter Messi and company with "youthful abandon, enthusiasm and desire. Most of our players want to get to where the Argentinians already are: the very top," commented Rohr, who believes the match will be a showcase for the talent in his squad.

"The whole world will be watching this game and it's a chance to show what we're capable of," he concluded.





Here is the full list of Argentina’s 23-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Wilfredo Caballero (Chelsea/England), Franco Armani (River Plate).

Defenders: Cristian Ansaldi (Torino/Italy), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/Spain), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City/England), Federico Fazio (Roma/Italy), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United/England), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/Portugal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax/Netherlands).

ALSO READ: Argentina World Cup Squad 2018: Messi leads Sampaoli's strategy, Icardi out

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune/China PR), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint-Germain/France), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham/England), Ever Banega (Sevilla/Spain), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/Italy), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/Portugal).

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Juventus/Italy), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus/Italy), (Barcelona/Spain), Sergio (Manchester City/England).



Here is the full list of Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/TUR), Leon Balogun (Brighton Hove Albion/ENG), Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm/RUS), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/POR), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge/BEL), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica/POR)





ALSO READ: Nigeria World Cup squad: Can Super Eagles fly high to grab gold in Russia?

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/TUR), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva/ISR), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG),Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense/POR), Joel Obi (Torino FC/ITA)

Forwards: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho(Leicester City/ENG), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal/ENG), Simeon Nwankwo (FC Crotone/ITA), Victor Moses (Chelsea/ENG).



When and Where to watch: and Iceland vs Croatia

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group D match, match will take place in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday, 26, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Argentina vs Nigeria match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.