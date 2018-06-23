Fifa World Cup 2018 Belgium vs Tunisia: When and where to watch free stream

Belgium will aim to register a second consecutive win and book their spot in the knockout rounds when they take on Tunisia in a Group G match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the in Moscow on Saturday.





The talented Belgium squad are the favourites in the group and they gave ample glimpses of their class in a comfortable 3-0 win over Panama in their campaign opener. The Belgians want to win to avoid making their final group game against England on June 28 a make-or-break qualification affair.

Star centre-forward scored twice in that game and his height and physical presence should be useful against the physically strong Tunisia defence.

The Belgians boast a number of stars in their line-up including the likes of star Chelsea winger and Manchester City midfielder

However, it will not be easy going for Belgium against Tunisia, who have a strong defence and are well organised in midfield.

The north Africans gave England a tough time in their first match. The English line-up, studded with Premier League stars, was effectively blunted by the Tunisia defence.

The Tunisian midfield also did well, consistently winning the 50-50 balls and doing well when in posession. However, they fell short in the final third due to the poor quality of the final pass.

Despite their shortcomings upfront, Tunisia seemed good eonugh to come away with a point. It was the silly conceeding of a corner in second half injury time and some poor marking of England's star striker at the far post that kept them from what would have been a well-deserved draw.

Tunisia will be keen to avoid such mistakes against the higher rated Belgians. They will however miss goalkeeper Mouez Hassen, who has returned home to undergo surgery on an injured shoulder.

Despite his team's dominant performance in the first match, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is not ready to take Tunisia lightly.

"They have a lot of bravery and they're very dynamic," he said of Tunisia.

"The players have a good understanding between each other and they can bring energy and intensity on counterattacks. They play direct, efficient football," Martinez told FIFA.com.

England looming

Hazard, whose younger brother Thorgan is also in a squad considered to be Belgium's best for decades, is aware of the thirst for success back home.

"We knew it before the tournament. People say that Belgium would win every game but it's not that simple," said Hazard.

"We want to win, we won the first game and have another one Saturday against Tunisia. We take it game after game."

Belgium, ranked third in the world, reached the quarter-finals of Brazil 2014 and are aiming to match their previous best of reaching the semi-finals at Mexico 1986.

There was some good news for Martinez on Thursday when Barcelona centre-back Thomas Vermaelen trained for the first time in Russia.

Likewise Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who like Vermaelen is 32, is expected to return on Friday.

However, Tunisia will not make life easy for Belgium as they seek to provide a bright spot in a poor World Cup for African sides, with Egypt and Morocco already out.

"We lost a battle, but not the war," said Tunisian forward Fakhreddine Ben Youssef of the England game.

After their defeat to England with Harry Kane's 91st minute header, their coach Nabil Maaloul wants a focused display in their bid to shock Belgium.

"If we had got a draw it would have been an excellent result for us (against England), but hopefully this will lead to higher levels of concentration in the coming games," said Maaloul.

Belgium vs Tunisia: Head-to-head facts

This will be the fourth meeting between Belgium and Tunisia, with both nations winning one game and sharing one draw.

Belgium's Dries Mertens scored the only goal the last time the two sides met in a friendly in 2014.

This is their second meeting at a World Cup - they previously drew 1-1 in the 2002 group stage.

Belgium vs Tunisia: Watch out for



Romelu Lukaku: scored two well-taken goals against Panama in the Belgium's World Cup opener. The Manchester United forward is likely to start in Moscow, and his physical presence will be useful as he goes up against an equally physical Tunisia side.



Eden Hazard: will have a decisive say on the contest against Tunisia. Chelsea playmaker on the attack is going to give the Tunisian defence some sleepless nights.



Belgium vs Tunisia squads:





Tunisia Probable Team

Mustapha, Bronn, S Ben Youssef, Meriah, Maaloul, Skhiri, F Ben Youssef, Sassi, Badri, Sliti, Khazri

Belgium Probable Team

Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Ferreira Carrasco, Mertens, Hazard, Lukaku