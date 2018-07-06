Clash of Titans: Rock-solid Brazil to face Belgium's golden generation

The second clash of July 6 is a mouth-watering draw between and Belgiums' "Golden Generation" will be pitted against Tite's 'New Brazil' who have shown some promising performances on their way to the quarter-finals. Both the teams are considered firm favourites to win the 21st World Cup.

coach Roberto Martinez has admitted he has no secrets as he plots to end Brazil's bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup ahead of their "dream" quarter-final in Kazan. His Brazillian counterpart said he is desperate to avoid the "horror" of penalties and is confident that the 'cool-headed' Brazilians can secure their semi-final spot over the 90 minutes.

"It's a dream match for our players," Martinez told the Belgian press after sealing qualification for the last eight with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Japan in the first phase of the knockout rounds.



"There won't be many secrets to the game. We have to defend as well as we can and then punish them when we have the ball."

"It's that simple, and this team is ready for that." On paper, a side containing the talents of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Manchester United striker Romelu have the potential to cause real trouble to the five-time world champions

But, the Red Devils know that the match against the Selecaos could be the last chance for their 'Golden Generation' to shine on the world stage.





Third-ranked Belgium reached the quarter-finals in 2014 in but the last time they got so far was in 1986, when Frank Vercauteren steered them to the semi-finals before a Diego Maradona double ended their hopes in a 2-0 defeat in Mexico.

In the Group 16 match, Belgium mounted a stirring fightback to beat Japan, with Nacer Chadli scoring the winner in the 94th minute.

The Red Devils became the first team in 48 years to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a World Cup knockout match. Despite the thrilling victory and scoring nine times in wins over Panama (3-0), Tunisia (5-2) and England (1-0) before the Japan game, Belgium will have to lift their game significantly to beat a well-drilled side increasingly dancing to the tune of a star-packed squad.

The Belgium team starring Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, were tipped by many football pundits as outsiders to win their first-ever World Cup.





Those expectations have since been tempered after Belgium sneaked into the last eight following a last-gasp 3-2 win over Japan.

If the Red Devils are to overcome a steadily improving Brazil team, with an ever-more influential figure, they will have to up their game.

Meanwhile, Brazil seem to have found their mojo again after a slow start to their Russian campaign with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland. The Selecaos have put on an impressive show against Mexico in the last 16. Even though Brazil's number 10 was stigmatised for excessive play-acting, the PSG-player showed his character, scoring the opener and setting up Roberto Firmino for the second.

The ex-Barcelona player signalled that he has fully recovered from his recent injury lay-off and his pace, technique and all-round vision allied to Willian's slick movement could give severe headaches to Belgium's defence.

Apart from all the attacking riches, Belgium's biggest problem could be piercing a robust defence that has conceded just once, in their 1-1 opening draw with Switzerland. Although Casemiro's double yellow card will create a vacuum in the defensive midfield but the replacement, Fernanidho knows the Belgians up and close. The 33-year-old will play a crucial role in the duel against his brilliant Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

Brazil's centre-back pairing of Joao Miranda and Thiago Silva have been solid and will aim to keep it that way as the five-time champions target a place in the semi-finals and a match with either France or Uruguay.

The coach highlighted a number of reasons Belgium should fear his team — their speed on the counter-attack, ability to produce magic as well as a miserly defence that has conceded just a single goal in Russia.

"The characteristics of my players mean they're designed to score," said "We weathered the storm against Mexico, came back into the game and eventually, our opponents hardly touched the ball.

"When we counter-attack, our speed is crucial in turning things around.

"We have dribbling and technical skill in the final third of the pitch. Neymar, Jesus, maybe Firmino a little less, and Taison and Willian all give us those elements.

"They can all go man to man thanks to their ability to dribble, feint and produce a touch of magic" admitted the improved performance against Mexico left him more relaxed, also highlighting the importance of mental strength.

"The greatest challenge of a World Cup is having mental fortitude. The pressure is immense," he said.

"We all feel it, but I tell the players, 'don't listen and don't watch'. We also need the common sense not to show euphoria when we win, but to also not to fear of losing.

"It's important to keep our cool and produce another strong performance."

Brazil are set to welcome Real Madrid defender Marcelo back after he was forced off during the 2-0 group-stage win against Serbia with back spasms. His return means Filipe Luis , who played well in his absence, will be benched along with Firmino, who would also start on the bench despite scoring in the Mexico game.





quarterfinal: When and Where to Watch

Match: Brazil vs Belgium

When and Where to watch: Brazil vs Belgium

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

will take place in Kazan Arena, Kazan on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Brazil vs Belgium match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Here is the full list of Brazil's 23-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio

Defenders: Miranda, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Filipe Luis, Fagner, Pedro Geromel, Danilo

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Fred

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa, Neymar, Taison

Here is the 23-member squad of Belgium:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels, Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Laurent Ciman, Leander Dendoncker, Christian Kabasele, Vincent Kompany, Jordan Lukaku, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Kevin De Bruyne, Mousa Dembele, Marouane Fellaini, Adnan Januzaj, Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens

