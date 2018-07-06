Uruguay's Godin shall summon all defensive spirits to stop France's Mbappe

Fleet-footed France will have to find a way past the tournament’s joint-meanest defenders Uruguay in the first of two inter-continental World Cup quarter-finals on Friday.

Uruguay will seek to summon up all their famous defensive spirit to shackle the Europeans’ lighting-fast teenage top-scorer

The South Americans kept Portugal’s at bay in their 2-1 last-16 win, and that goal conceded was the only one against them so far in Russia - a defensive feat only matched by Brazil, who play Belgium later on Friday.

But France banged in four goals in their last 16 game against Argentina, and will be hoping their formidable attacking trio of Antoine Griezmann, and can turn it on again at the

Nineteen-year-old Mbappe scored two goals in the game, becoming the first teenager since Brazilian great Pele in the 1958 final to score two goals in one World Cup match.

But it was his amazing 70-metre sprint earlier in the match, to win France a penalty, that stunned viewers worldwide.

“I was wondering whether he was riding a scooter,” joked France midfielder Florian Thauvin of the teenager whom Uruguay’s defenders must be having nightmares about.

On the surface, though, Uruguay look relaxed and their experienced central defenders Jose Gimenez and are relishing the chance to foil both Mbappe and their friend and Atletico Madrid team mate Griezmann.

“We want to deny them space, stop them playing, make their strikers uncomfortable - that’s our weapon,” said midfielder Diego Laxalt at the Uruguay camp in a hotel outside Nizhny Novgorod which, oddly, is painted in the colours of

With an impressive strike partnership of their own in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, the Uruguayans believe they can surpass their most recent best of a semi-final in 2010 - though Cavani is sweating on a calf injury that may keep him out.

‘Les Bleus’ will be inspired by the two-decade anniversary of their only World Cup win in 1998, while double winners Uruguay’s modern generation are desperate to recreate the black-and-white-era glories of their 1930 and 1950 trophies.

The winners will play or Belgium, who meet in their quarter-final in Kazan on Friday evening, for a place in the July 15 final.

Uruguay vs France: When and Where to Watch

1st match: Uruguay vs France

When and Where to watch: Uruguay vs France

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Look out for Kylian Mbappé vs. Diego Godín battle

The valour of experience will be up against youthful exuberance. Mbappe, 19, will have to go past one of the wiliest veteran defenders in the Uruguayan history. Diego Godin's primary responsibility will be to stop Mbappe's electric run.



The second most expensive player at the World Cup ruthlessly demolished Argentine defence and sent back Messi and co.



But this will not be the case on Friday, thanks to Godin and his robust defending lineup, Uruguay has conceded only one goal. This can be one of the highlights of the