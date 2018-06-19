FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia vs Japan live updates: When and where to watch

Colombia will look to 2014 Golden Boot winner and top scorer for inspiration when they take on Japan in their Group H FIFA World Cup opener here on Tuesday.



Go through today's full World Cup Schedule: Here



Match Preview: Colombia vs Japan



Despite sacking their coach just 71 days before the World Cup, Japan will attempt to prove their doubters wrong on Tuesday against a Colombia side sweating on the fitness of star midfielder

Colombia have tougher outings against Poland and Senegal after the Japan game and the Andean nation will look to repeat their group stage 4-1 2014 World Cup triumph over the Blue Samurais.

"We're going to conquer Russia," Falcao posted on Instagram recently alongside a picture of the South Americans decked out in ties on their plane to Russia.

Colombia were at their best in Brazil four years ago, reaching the quarter-finals, their best result ever.

Since then, they have endured a downturn though, surviving a wretched World Cup qualifying campaign for Russia.

They scored just 21 goals during the gruelling two-year, 18-match South American qualifiers and limped over the line with three points from their last four games to claim fourth spot.

Coached by Argentine Jose Pekerman, Colombia will look to their attacking prowess and prove that their run in Brazil was not just a one-off.



Check out our full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

"We have to take the initiative. We are a team that's characterized itself for that. We need to have confidence to go up front. But we also can't lose defensive strength," midfielder Abel Aguilar said on Friday.

Coming to Japan, the prospect of facing AS Monaco's Falcao and Rodriguez - on loan from Real Madrid at Bayern Munich -- should keep them on their toes.

Japan head coach Akira Nishino, a former international midfielder who took over in April, said last month that beating Colombia would be a "small miracle."

Japan have experienced players in their ranks in the form of Yuto Nagatomo, Shinji Okazaki and captain Makoto Hasebe.

"The quality of the Colombian team has gone up, and they have height and athleticism," said Fortuna Duesseldorf's this month. "We have to adjust the quality of our ball delivery and the recipient's timing to meet the ball."

With Robert Lewandowski-led Poland and Senegal also to come in the group, Japan need a good start.With Robert Lewandowski-led Poland and Senegal also to come in the group, Japan need a good start.With Robert Lewandowski-led Poland and Senegal also to come in the group, Japan need a good start.

Probable line-up for Colombia vs Japan:

Colombia squad: David Ospina; Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Johan Mojica; Abel Aguilar, Carlos Sanchez, Juan Cuadrado, James Rodriguez; Luis Muriel, Radamel Falcao

Japan squad: Eiji Kawashima; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Tomoaki Makino, Yuto Nagatomo; Makoto Hasebe, Gaku Shibasaki, Genki Haraguchi, Keisuke Honda, Takashi Inui; Yuya Osako

The Bayern Munich attacking midfielder is key to Colombia's chances of repeating their run to the quarter-finals four years ago in Brazil.James, 26, netted six goals and created four assists to help Colombia qualify for Russia, while midfielder Wilmar Barrios is also battling to be fit.

Time: 5.30 PM

match will take place on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 5.30 PM

will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.