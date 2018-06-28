Fifa world cup 2018 Colombia vs Senegal: When and where to watch for free

After throwing away their lead twice in the last game, Senegal will now have their task cut out when they take on Colombia in a decisive Group H clash at on Thursday.

The west Africans could have ensured their passage to the round of 16 in Sunday's second group match against Japan but after playing out a 2-2 draw, they need now a draw to advance but if Colombia win, they will advance at Senegal's expense if Japan avoid defeat against Poland in Volgograd at the same time.

A draw would also do for Colombia but only if Japan lose.

Japan and Senegal lead the group on four points while Colombia are one behind after their resounding 3-0 win over Poland in Kazan on Sunday.

Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez sounded confident on Wednesday.

"Starting with a loss (to Japan 2-1) in a tournament as short as the World Cup could have been difficult to reverse, but we did well, we won (against Poland 3-0) and we took that victory with great enthusiasm, but also with a head full of knowledge that we're still processing," Sanchez was quoted as saying by Efe news agency.

"At the World Cup level, nobody is going to give you anything, especially at a time when football has evolved so much," the Tottenham defender added.

"However, we think of ourselves," he stressed. "Colombia will always be more important than the opponent in front of us."

The defender, who was one of the outstanding players in Sunday's win against Poland, warned of the danger posed by the Senegalese squad, particularly Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

Sanchez asserted that his side will focus on their rival's entire team, not just one player, although he said Mane "is a great player, (who) has had a good season in the Premier League."





Senegal Predicted Lineup

Ndiaye; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Sane, Wague; Kouyate, Ndiaye, Gueye; Mane, Niang, Sarr

Colombia Predicted Lineup

Ospina; Arias, Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Uribe, Sanchez, Cuadrado, Quintero, Rodriguez; Falcao

Watch out for:





Defender Moussa Wague scored in his last match to become the first ever African teenager to score at a World Cup. The right back has shown plenty of energy so far in the tournament. He has both pace and composure and can prove to be key asset for the Senegal side.

Juan Quintero was one of the key men in the Colombia side last time out. His through balls could be a valuable asset for Colombia.

When and Where to watch: Senegal vs Colombia and Japan vs Poland

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group H match, Senegal vs Colombia will take place in Meanwhile, the second match of Group H, Japan vs Poland, will be played in Volgograd Arena on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).

Senegal vs Colombia and Japan vs Poland matches will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Free streaming details: Senegal vs Colombia and Japan vs Poland

Senegal vs Colombia and Japan vs Poland matches will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.