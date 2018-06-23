Fifa World Cup 2018 day 9 highlights: Last minute goals and survival hopes

The ninth day of made sure that match did not get over until the very last minute. While Coutinho and Neymar scored in the additional time of the second half against Costa Rica to seal a 2-0 victory for Brazil, the moment of the day came when Shaqiri scored in the 90th minute for Switzerland and removed his shirt and flexed his muscles. Switzerland won 2-1 against Serbia. scored twice to make sure that both Nigeria and Argentina remain alive in the tournament as Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0.

Here are the highlights of today’s matches:

Match 1: Costa Rica vs Brazil





Neymar Jr. scored his 56th goal for Brazil in a crucial Group E Fifa World Cup match in St. Petersburg today in literally the last minute to seal the deal in a 2-0 win. When the referee blew his whistle for full-time, Neymar broke down in the middle of the park. He knew the importance of this victory and how hard his team had fought to get past a resilient Costa Rica that also snatched a point off a tough opponent like Brazil.





Match 2:





Ahmed Musa's phone will be buzzing all night after his two exquisites earned his team a 2-0 win over Iceland at the Volgograd Arena. It's unlikely, but one of the innumerable messages might be from the Argentinian players, or even Messi himself since Nigeria's win means the chances of the South Americans advancing to the Round of 16 just got a whole lot better. Although there's still a long road to traverse, a ray of hope at the start of it is a good beginning.





Match 3: Switzerland vs Serbia

It was the 90th minute of the Serbia-Switzerland match when the referee brandished the yellow card at Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri. But the winger didn't care. He had just scored a scintillating late goal that was almost sure to be the winner. So, when he removed his jersey and wheeled away in celebration as rain poured down at the Kaliningrad Stadium, he must have had zero worries in the world then, not the least of which was about a pale card for being too passionate.





