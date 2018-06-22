FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland live: Kick-off; Moses starts

Match Preview: The Group D is wide open and full of possibilities after Argentina's defeat against Croatia yesterday. The and Nigeria game today at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd is crucial for the teams playing the match but Argentina will also keep a keen eye on the game which may decide the fate of two time World Champions.



Live updates:



Minute 37 -- Nigeria get a free-kick on the right-hand side of the box. Iheanacho takes the free-kick which hits the wall and runs out for a throw-in.



Minute 35-- An ambitious cross from the right flank and into the box for Nigeria's Balogun gets the faintest of touches on the ball which runs out for a throw-in.





Minute 33 -- Saevarsson goes down inside the box, Iceland appeal for a penalty but the refree waves their protests away.

Minute 32 -- Iceland are closing down any potential Nigeria attack, courtsey their two back lines of four players each that have remained disciplined almost throughout the game.

-- Not a lot has happened in the last 10 minutes with the ball exchanging feets but neither team threatening the other team's goal.

Minute 21 -- Third corner for Iceland.

Minute 20 -- Iceland get a throw near the Nigeria box. The throw is short which is looped up by Nigeria's goalkeeper. Nigeria concede a corner.

Minute 19 -- Nigeria have seen more of the ball till now and they have been the better side for almost last 10 minutes.

Minute 15 -- Good defending by Sigurdsson as he heads away a Nigerian delivery inside the box. After Iceland's flurry of attacks in the beggining, it's Nigeria's time to attack, it seems.

Minute 14 -- Iceland win a throw-in inside the Nigeria half. Gunnarsson throws it long again, but Nigeria clear their lines.

Minute 13 -- And there's the popular thunderclap by Iceland supporters reverberating at the Volgograd.

-- Iceland get a nice opportunity as a ball is laid off in front of who takes it from just outside the box, but his shot is tame and on target, and the Nigeria goalkeeper deals comfortably with it.-- Nigeria concede a free-kick just outside their penalty area. stands over it and draws an fine save from Nigeria's Francis Uzoho. They get a corner but fail to benefit from it.Peeeepppppppppp!! And off we go!

Nigeria v Iceland line-ups

Nigeria: Uzoho, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Moses, Etebo, Mikel, Ndidi, Idowu, Musa, Iheanacho. Formation: 3-5-2

Subs: Ezenwa, Echiejile, Ighalo, Abdullahi, Simy, Obi, Onazi, Iwobi, Ogu, Awaziem, Ebuehi, Akpeyi.

Iceland: Halldorsson, Saevarsson, Arnason, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Magnusson, Gislason, Gunnarsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bjarnason, Bodvarsson, Finnbogason. Formation: 4-4-2

Subs: Schram, Fridjonsson, Albert Gudmundsson, Ingason, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Sigurdarson, Eyjolfsson, Olafur Ingi Skulason, Hallfredsson, Traustason, Ari Freyr Skulason, Runarsson.

Referee: Matthew Conger (Australia)

This is how we start the game against Nigeria.#fyririsland pic.twitter.com/pDAn99SxMF — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) June 22, 2018

Croatia are the only team from the group who have secured their place in the Round of 16. Argentina have one point from two games and are level with Iceland on points who have played one game less. Nigeria who meet Iceland today are yet to earn a point. A defeat today would knock Nigeria out of the tournament but a draw or win may make things interesting for Argentina who will get a fighting chance for survival.

However, beating Iceland won't be so easy for Nigeria who know that their European counterparts are tactically sure and defensively stoic. The Heimar Hallgrimsson-led side held Argentina to a 1-1 draw that gives them a slight chance of advancing. As for Nigeria, Crotia beat them 2-0.

Iceland like to surrender the possession of the ball to their opponents and attack on the counter, a tactic which paid rich dividends during their Euro 2016 campaign as well as in their match against Argentina. They are unlikely to change their tactic against Nigeria despite the fact that the African nation boasts attackers like Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, or Jon Obi Mikel in their ranks.

Apart from their attackers, Nigeria also have and Etebo Oghenekaro in the midfield.

-- All five of Nigeria’s wins at the World Cup have been against European sides, most recently against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2014. (Source: OptaJoe)

Hallgrimsson will have the support of Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson, Ragnar Sigurðsson, and Aron Gunnarsson to help Iceland take to the Round-of-16. Iceland can also expect to have around 20,000 fans cheering them on in Volgograd as they look to write another chapter in their incredible recent history.

Where to watch

Nigeria vs Iceland match will take place on Friday, April 22, 2018 at 08:30 PM

Nigeria vs Iceland will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Nigeria vs Iceland match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.





3-0 was the result of the last encounter of Iceland and Nigeria, back in 1981 in Iceland.

Squads:

23-man Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United/RSA), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi (Bursaspor/TUR), Leon Balogun (Brighton Hove Albion/ENG), Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea/ENG), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm/RUS), Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto/POR), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge/BEL), Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Mikel Obi (Tianjin Teda/CHN), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor/TUR), John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva/ISR), (Leicester City/ENG),Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense/POR), Joel Obi (Torino FC/ITA)

Forwards: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai/CHN), Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho(Leicester City/ENG), (Arsenal/ENG), Simeon Nwankwo (FC Crotone/ITA), (Chelsea/ENG)

Formation and tactics: The Super Eagles played in a 4-2-3-1 formation in their match against Croatia. They were full of energy and played well in the midfield but their failure to find the net failed them. If they can right that area of the game, they will be a tough nut to crack.

Key players:





23-man Iceland squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannes Thor Halldorsson (Randers, Denmark), Runar Alex Runarsson (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Frederik Schram (Roskilde, Denmark);

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen, Scotland), Ari Freyr Skulason (Lokeren, Belgium), Birkir Mar Saevarsson (Valur), Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Rostov, Russia), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City, England), Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia, Bulgaria), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov, Russia);

Midfielders: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley, England), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa, England), Arnor Ingvi Traustason (Malmo, Sweden), (Udinese, Italy), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton, England), Olafur Ingi Skulason (Karabukspor, Turkey), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen, Germany), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga, Norway), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City, Wales);

Forwards: (Augsburg, Germany), Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson (Rostov, Russia), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading, England), (PSV, Netherlands)

Formation and tactics: Iceland started in a 4-4-1-1 formation with Finnbogason leading the line. Unsurprisingly, they look to defend and hit on the counter.

Key players: Alfred Finnbogason





