Fifa world cup 2018 England vs Belgium: When and where to watch for free

Both England and Belgium, who have secured their positions in the World Cup pre-quarterfinals, are expected to make changes to their starting line-up when they meet for their final Group G match in Kaliningrad on Thursday night.



Both sides have already ensured progression to the next round, and both coaches have said they want to win the game despite the possibility of an easier quarterfinal tie for the side finishing second.

Level on points, goal difference and goals scored, England currently top Group G thanks to having been shown one fewer yellow card than Belgium in their games against Tunisia and Panama. But with no amnesty on yellow cards until the semi-finals, it's highly unlikely either side will go actively looking for them in order to help their cause for second place.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt after missing training on Monday and Tuesday after picking up a knock against Tunisia.

Coach Roberto Martinez is likely to rest Lukaku even if he is fit to play, explaining that the Manchester United forward knows the team is more important than individual accolades such as the Golden Boot.

Other key players such as defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen could also be rested, meaning they may miss the chance to go up against club teammate Harry Kane.

England coach Gareth Southgate is sending mixed messages over whether or not the striker, who has scored five goals so far in Russia, will start.

"He is the captain and he knows he will be judged on how far we go as a team. He wants to contribute to a winning team and he knows it is not as satisfying if you are a player scoring goals and the team does not win," Southgate told Talksport on Tuesday.

A more likely scenario would be for Kane to start and then be replaced by Jamie Vardy in the second half. But there will be changes elsewhere, with Gary Cahill coming in at centre-back, Danny Rose starting at left-back and Fabian Delph making an appearance in midfield before a 48-hour round-trip to England to attend the birth of his third child.

Dele Alli could also make a return to action after missing the Panama match with a slight thigh strain, but with little pressure to secure a result against Belgium, he may be limited to an appearance off the bench.

Watch out for: Alexander-Arnold and Eden Hazard

As expected, England will make some changes without bringing much changes to the core of the team. We can expect Phil Jones, Gary Cahill and full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to start. In the front, Harry Kane is expected to start and will be looking to add to his tally of five goals in the tournament.

Eden Hazard has a good tournament so far for Red Devils. Hazard will be relishing to add to the two goals he has already scored.

Probable England Team

Pickford; Jones, Stones, Cahill; Alexander-Arnold, Loftus-Cheek, Dier, Lingard, Rose; Rashford, Kane

Probable Belgium Team

Courtois; Vermaelen, Boyata, Alderweireld; Dembele, Fellaini, Chadli, Hazard, Tielemans, Hazard, Batshuayi

England vs Belgium: When and where to watch

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group G match, match will take place in Kalinigrad Stadium on Thurday, June 28, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

Free streaming details: England vs Belgium

will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Previous meetings: The two sides have met on 21 occasions, with England getting the better of Belgium 15 times. They have played twice at World Cups, with a 4-4 draw back in 1954 and a 1-0 win for England in 1990.

England vs Belgium: Some facts

England’s 6-1 win over Panama was their biggest victory in a major tournament, while Belgium scored five goals in a single World Cup match for the first time in their 5-2 win over Tunisia.

* England striker Harry Kane leads the race for the World Cup Golden Boot with five goals so far, while Belgium counterpart Romelu Lukaku is level with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo on four goals.

* Lukaku’s brace against Tunisia made him the highest scoring Belgian at major international tournaments, scoring seven goals across the 2014 World Cup, 2016 European Championships and the current tournament.

* The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals in his last 11 appearances for Belgium.

* Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard has been directly involved in 23 goals in his last 21 appearances for his nation, scoring 11 and providing 12 assists.

* England captain Kane’s hat-trick against Panama made him the third player for his country to score three goals in a single World Cup match after Geoff Hurst in 1966 and Gary Lineker in 1986.

* Kane is also the first player to score two or more goals in their first two World Cup appearances since Poland’s Grzegorz Lato in 1974.

* Both the sides are equal on points and goal difference but England are currently leading the group due to the team’s higher fairplay ranking.

* If the match ends in a draw, the team with the better fairplay ranking, decided by the number of red and yellow cards accumulated, will top the group. England have had two yellow cards so far, while Belgium have had three.

* The winner of the group will take on the runners up of Group H, which could be Japan, Senegal or Colombia. The runners up from the group will face the winners of Group H.