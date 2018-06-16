Fifa World Cup 2018 France vs Australia live: Lineups out, Pogba starts

France, boasting of one of the most talented squads in Fifa World Cup 2018, will be the overwhelming favourites as they open their Group C campaign with a clash against Australia at the Kazan Arena on Saturday.



The lineups are out:





The teams are in for FRAAUS pic.twitter.com/fnrkT1Iar9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16 2018

When and where to watch:

The match will be telecast live in English on SONY TEN 2, in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 and in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on SONY ESPN. Tthe match can be streamed on sonyliv.com

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Although they had a tough time in the World Cup qualifiers, the Euro Cup 2016 runners-up are one of the favourites. France, who lost the Euro 2016 final and reached the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals under head coach Didier Deschamps, has a squad crammed with individual talents, which increased the responsibility of the coach to fit them into a balanced team.

For Australia, the match against France is a great opportunity as well as a huge test of quality and character. Even if they don't earn a point against France, they will have matches against Peru and Denmark to keep alive their chances of going through to the knockouts.

The Aussies face an opponent who have arrived in Russia with the ambition of getting their second World Cup title after victory at home in the 1998 edition.

However, the Socceroos should not be considered a weak opponent as they are motivated by grander ideas of not just participating in the World Cup but winning their way through to the pointy end of the tournament. In the past two tournaments, the Socceroos have exited, beaten but honour intact, after the group stage. This time they face France, Denmark and Peru in another tough, but not insurmountable Group C.

France Squad:



With a plethora of quality players lined up, Deschamps told a French TV channel: "It is always difficult. This time around, I was faced with an enormous amount of quality players, I won't be able to make every player happy." A string of talents has emerged over the years for France to stake their claim to the title.

"With these players we have a blank page to write our own history"



Are @FrenchTeam a WorldCup favourite? pic.twitter.com/QODlLaBsWo — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16 2018

Defence: Hugo Lloris should take the number one position in front of goal. Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane are expected to play as central defenders. Benjamin Mendy and Djibril Sidibe, both shrugging off injuries, will play as full-backs on both flanks.

Midfield: Playmaker Dimitri Payet is one among the prominent names sidelined due to injuries. The role will be handed over to Paul Pogba, although he was left out for some time in Manchester United. The area in front of four defenders should be protected by veteran Blaise Matuidi and N'Golo Kante. They also have Corentin Tolisso of Bayern Munich.

Attack: Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who just joined Zinedine Zidane as the fourth all-time leading goal scorer for France, will start up front. He will be partnered by Atletico Madrid creative forward Antoine Griezmann. Pars Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, the No. 10 jersey owner, can provide additional firepower with his speed and flexibility.

Ousmanne Dembele can offer offensive variety from the bench, along with Nabil Fekir, Thomas Lemar and Florian Thauvin following their glittering seasons in Ligue 1.'

Australian resistance: Australian interim coach Bert van Marwijk is aware of the enormity of the task he has been handed. The Dutchman is known as a realist and a pragmatist and will expect his industrious team to narrow down the spaces.





Australia footbal team. (@Socceroos ‏ Twitter)

Van Marwijk will be relying on a group of British-based players to lead them to the last 16.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) and goalkeeper Mat Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion) played critical roles this season in maintaining their teams' English Premier League status. Tom Rogic had another outstanding season for Scottish champion Celtic, helping his side to three domestic trophies for the second consecutive season, including a seventh successive league title.

At the age of 38, Tim Cahill has been given the chance to play at his fourth World Cup despite limited game time off the bench at Millwall in the English Championship.

But the Socceroos talisman for the past decade is still capable of boxing clever, especially with his aerial ability, and has been deemed worth the punt by Van Marwijk.

The other notable selections are Iranian-born Daniel Arzani, 19, who emerged this season as a game-changing wide player for Melbourne City in the A-League, and Fran Karacic, 22, who has never set foot in Australia and represented Croatia at youth level as recently as March.

Here is the 23-member full squad of the France National team:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Defenders: Layvin Kurzawa, Benjamin Mendy, Samuel Umtiti, Raphaël Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami, Djibril Sidibé

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin, Thomas Lemar, Nabil Fekir.

Australia 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Brad Jones, Mitch Langerak, Mat Ryan, Danny Vukovic;

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Matthew Jurman, Fran Karacic, James Meredith, Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Aleksandar Susnjar, Bailey Wright;

Midfielders: Josh Brillante, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Robbie Kruse, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, James Troisi;

Forwards: Daniel Arzani, Tim Cahill, Apostolos Giannou, Tomi Juric, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos, Nikita Rukavytsya.