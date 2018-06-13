Last but not the least: Here are the top goalkeepers in Fifa World Cup 2018

JUST IN
Fifa World Cup 2018: Airtel, Jio to livestream matches for free; here's how
Fifa World Cup 2018 will miss legends like Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon

BS Web Team 

Goal Keeper. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The Fifa World Cup 2018 will start from June 14  in Russia. The Fifa World Cup Opening ceremony is scheduled to be hosted on Thursday at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium which will also host the final. However, the world cup will miss the likes of legends Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon.

Here are some of the top goal players who will guard the goal in Fifa World Cup 2018:

Manuel Neuer: Germany

Germany’s chances to repeat as World Cup champion could rest with Manuel Neuer

The Germans have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, 2014 Golden Glove winner Manuel Neuer. Coming after a season plagued with injuries with Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer will shield Germany's chances to do a World Cup double. 

David de Gea: Spain

With de Gea's skills at the back, Spain is a real contender for the trophy in Russia

Having made the fifth-most number of saves in the 2017/18 season,  and equalled a record for most saves in a match David de Gea is in fine form. While he failed to help United lift any silverware this season, de Gea's good form should do better with the Spanish side who are naturally more attacking. 

Thibaut Courtois: Belgium

Courtois has earned over 50 caps and appeared at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2016

Amid uncertainty over his Chelsea future, Thibaut Courtois says he is focused on representing Belgium at the World Cup. Belgium looks good on the paper with host of stars who ply their trade on Premier League. 

Hugo Lloris: France

lloris started for France at the 2014 World Cup and helped the team to the quarter-finals

 

Lloris is described as a goalkeeper who "boasts lightning reflexes and good decision-making" and is "a formidable opponent in one-on-one situations". Lloris also "commands his box well". However, recently he has made some errors. France head coach Didier Deschamps has defended Hugo Lloris after a mixed season for club and country.

 

Alisson: Brazil

Critics have compared Alisson with Manuel Neuer

 

Brazil's goalkeeping coaches have no hesitation in anointing Alisson as the team's No. 1 for the World Cup and are even comparing him to Germany's Manuel Neuer. Alisson represented Brazil at various youth levels before making his senior international debut in 2015 whereafter he represented the nation at the Copa América Centenario in 2016

 

Essam al-Hadary: Egypt

Egypt’s ageless Essam El-Hadary aiming to pull out all stops in Russia

 In June 2018, at the age of 45, he was named in Egypt’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He is the oldest of players selected for the tournament. El-Hadary has won the Africa Cup Of Nations four times, and was named the tournament's best goalkeeper on three occasions. Egypt’s ageless Essam El-Hadary aiming to pull out all stops in Russia


First Published: Wed, June 13 2018. 20:24 IST

