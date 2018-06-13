Last but not the least: Here are the top goalkeepers in Fifa World Cup 2018

Manuel Neuer: Germany
The Germans have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, 2014 Golden Glove winner Manuel Neuer. Coming after a season plagued with injuries with Bayern Munich, Manuel Neuer will shield Germany's chances to do a World Cup double.
David de Gea: Spain
Having made the fifth-most number of saves in the 2017/18 season, and equalled a record for most saves in a match David de Gea is in fine form. While he failed to help United lift any silverware this season, de Gea's good form should do better with the Spanish side who are naturally more attacking.
Thibaut Courtois: Belgium
Amid uncertainty over his Chelsea future, Thibaut Courtois says he is focused on representing Belgium at the World Cup. Belgium looks good on the paper with host of stars who ply their trade on Premier League.
Hugo Lloris: France
Alisson: Brazil
Essam al-Hadary: Egypt
In June 2018, at the age of 45, he was named in Egypt’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He is the oldest of players selected for the tournament. El-Hadary has won the Africa Cup Of Nations four times, and was named the tournament's best goalkeeper on three occasions. Egypt’s ageless Essam El-Hadary aiming to pull out all stops in Russia