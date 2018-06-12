FIFA World Cup 2018: India and passion for football; all you need to know

Being the second-largest sport in the country, has come a long way here over the past five years. In the run up to the FIFA World Cup, starting this week in Russia, independent market research company carried out a survey to gauge the perception and preferences of Indians when it comes to the tournament



Goldman tips Brazil for World Cup after 1 mn simulations So much for the unpredictable nature of the game. Goldman Sachs Group reckons Brazil will win its sixth World Cup, basing its forecast on data mining, machine learning and econometrics.

The investment bank is the latest to jump into the excitement before the soccer championship kicks off this week. It used 200,000 statistical models, sifted data on individual players and recent team performance and ran 1 million simulations of the tournament. As a result, it predicts that Brazil will lift the trophy on July 15.

We should note that Goldman also tipped Brazil in 2014 (forecasting a 3-1 win over Argentina in the final). But Brazil stumbled in the semi-final back then, losing by a whopping 7-1 to eventual champions Germany. -Bloomberg